ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Republicans weigh national abortion restrictions

By Emily Brooks, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FsxcJ_0gXWsM3A00

( The Hill ) – House Republicans are weighing what kind of national-level abortion ban legislation to pursue if they win the House majority next year, with a 15-week ban or further on the table.

But even as they cheer the Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights bill, GOP congressional leaders have made few promises on specific measures they would pursue. Some Republicans advocate leaving abortion restrictions to the states.

House Republicans previously passed the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which would ban abortion after 20 weeks gestation, in 2015 and in 2017.

Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.), the sponsor of the bill in this Congress, told CNN that he was considering increasing the limit to a 15-week ban. Asked about a 15-week abortion ban, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told CNN that he would support that.

But at a press conference on the day the Supreme Court released the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, he did not mention any specific restrictions that Republicans would pursue in a majority.

“We will continue to look wherever we can go to save as many lives as possible,” McCarthy said.

It is unlikely that any abortion ban passed in a GOP-controlled House in the next Congress would become law. Election analysts believe it is unlikely that Republicans would win a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate, and President Biden would almost certainly veto it if such a bill did pass the upper chamber.

But passing an abortion ban in the House would send a message about where the GOP stands on abortion in a post-Roe landscape and could signal the type of restrictions that Republicans would implement if they do win total control of the government.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) did say in May that Republicans would take up the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act on “day one” in a GOP majority.

The bill, led by Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.), would require care to be given to an infant that survives an abortion procedure. Democrats have argued that a 2002 law already guarantees infants’ legal rights.

The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision means that restrictions into the first trimester of pregnancy could be legal, and many in the GOP conference advocate for total or near-total abortion bans beyond the 20- or 15-week proposal.

The Life at Conception Act led by Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) would recognize rights from the “moment of fertilization.” The legislation has 163 GOP cosponsors, and a discharge petition filed by Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) has 55 signatures, with 218 needed to force a vote on the bill.

The Heartbeat Protection Act from Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) would ban abortion after cardiac activity can be detected in a fetus, usually around 6 weeks gestation.

In a letter to McCarthy and Scalise last week, the heads of Heritage Action for America, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, CatholicVote, and several other organizations that oppose abortion called for a GOP House majority to call multiple votes on Kelly’s bill and other bills.

“Only federal law can protect unborn babies from states that will continue to allow and even subsidize abortion on demand up until birth. The House of Representatives is best positioned to lead with a robust pro-life agenda beginning now and accelerating in January should you retake the majority,” the letter said.

Some Republicans, though, are wary of rushing toward passing federal restrictions.

Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) cheered the Dobbs decision when it came out, but says he takes a “true federalist” approach to legislating restrictions on abortion.

“We’ve tipped the power of the last few years too much to Washington, D.C., which our founders warned us about that,” Hern said. “And the real engagement should be at the state level, where citizens can take a day off from work and go petition – truly exercise their First Amendment rights to go petition their government at their state capitals, and their legislators that live in their hometown.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has also softened his tone on national abortion restrictions. After the draft Supreme Court decision overturning Roe was leaked, McConnell said that a national abortion ban was “possible.” But speaking to reporters in Kentucky last week, he said that he does not anticipate a national abortion ban becoming law if Republicans take control of the House, and turned the focus back to states.

“It takes 60 votes in the Senate for either side to prevail on this issue,” McConnell said . “So I think the democratic process on this issue is going to work out at the state level.”

There could be a risk of a national abortion ban backfiring on Republicans electorally.

A Pew Research Center survey conducted from June 27 to July 4 found that 57 percent of adults disapprove of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with 43 percent saying they strongly disapprove.

Anti-abortion advocates, while encouraging a federal abortion ban, are not necessarily taking an aggressive posture to demand House Republicans pass a particular bill next year.

“We support whatever bill is the most ambitious in protecting unborn children and moms that can be reached through democratic consensus,”​ ​said Mallory Carroll, vice president of communications at Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.

The group supports all of the main anti-abortion bills that Republicans are advocating for in the House, Carroll said, but is “especially eager to see Congress work to pass some kind of gestation limit that protects unborn children within the womb.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Local reaction to President’s abortion access executive order

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday that addressed abortion access. While some are upset with the president’s decision, others are rejoicing. Those expressing their excitement still believe there’s more to be done when it comes to abortion access. State Senator Jason Rapert is not in support of the action. “I’m […]
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Hern
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Alex Mooney
Person
Steve Scalise
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

‘Alarmed’ Joe Manchin Accepts He’s Been Played by Kavanaugh and Gorsuch

After the Supreme Court released its bombshell decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) seemed to realize he’d been played by Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, two justices he voted to confirm. “I trusted Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh when they testified under oath that they also believed Roe v. Wade was settled legal precedent and I am alarmed they chose to reject the stability the ruling has provided for two generations of Americans,” Manchin wrote in a statement. The Catholic senator said he’s still anti-abortion but supports legislation to safeguard the rights previously protected by Roe. He said he’s hopeful that Democrats and Republicans can draft such legislation, though there hasn’t been much consensus to do so in the past. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) also admitted Friday that she’d been duped. “This decision is inconsistent with what Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh said in their testimony and their meetings with me,” she said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#House Republicans#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Supreme Court#Gop#Cnn#Jackson Women S Health#Senate
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

'They can go to hell!': Right rejects push to force women to register for the draft

Some Republicans in Congress are going to war against their own party, coming out in full force against a renewed effort to make women register for the military draft. A coalition of 11 Republican senators led by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) lambasted a proposed amendment to the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act by Senate Democrats that would require women to register with the Selective Service System, putting them at odds with even some members of their own party who voted in favor of the amendment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy