ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Who spent the most by primary night? In Colorado, it wasn't always those who won their contests

By By MARIANNE GOODLAND
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

It isn’t always who spends the most that determines who prevailed in Colorado's 2022 primary election, though most of those in the winning column also spent the most.

There were, however, some outliers that showed money doesn’t always make the difference.

Pam Anderson, the GOP candidate for Colorado Secretary of State in November, spent $134,712 to win her race, based on the most recent campaign finance reports filed with TRACER, the state’s campaign finance database.

But she was outspent by one of her two primary rivals: Tina Peters, the embattled Mesa County clerk, shelled out $182,957 for her losing effort. Mike O’Donnell of Yuma also spent $55,453 in that race, but most of that came from a $51,000 personal loan to his campaign.

The GOP contest for governor was the most lopsided, in terms of spending. GOP winner and CU Regent Heidi Ganahl’s 7-percentage point win cost $1.13 million, nearly ten times the $134,540 her opponent, former Parker Mayor Greg Lopez, spent.

That trend continued in primaries for seats in the state legislature as well.

In four of the 20 contested primaries for the state House, the losing candidate outspent the winner. That includes the hottest race on primary night in the Democratic race for Denver’s House District 6, where Katie March spent $161,041 to Elisabeth Epps’ $126,788. Spending by independent expenditure committees was also lopsided in favor of March, with $326,000 spent to bolster her campaign compared to $144,000 for Epps. The winning margin for Epps as of July 6 is just over 6 percentage points.

In the contest in the Colorado Springs-based House District 17 to succeed current state Senate candidate and former state Rep. Tony Exum, Sr., Mischa Smith spent nearly twice as much as opponent Regina English. But it’s English, who won the contest by nearly 8 percentage points, who heads to November and the general election.

In the rematch in Aurora’s House District 42 between Rep. Mandy Lindsay and Gail Pough, it was Pough who spent the most, at $10,371 to Lindsay’s $6,502. But IEC spending strongly favored Lindsay, at $189,000 to $26,000 from IECs backing Pough.

GOP candidate Trish Weber loaned her campaign $20,000 in hopes of winning the Grand Junction House District 55 seat. But it was Rich Taggart who won the seat by more than 5 percentage points, spending $38,358 to Weber’s $50,513.

Exum in his bid for the Democratic nod for Senate District 11 also was outspent by his primary opponent, Yolanda Avila, by more than $12,000. IECs may have made up some of the difference: Raising Colorado spent $27,000 to back Exum, who won by more than 8 percentage points. He will face Republican Sen. Dennis Hisey in November

IEC spending also was a factor in House District 57, currently represented by Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle. Progressive IECs spent $170,000 to back winner Elizabeth Velasco over her primary opponent Cole Buerger, who was also backed by about $68,000 in spending from IECs.

Velasco spent $51,944 on her primary campaign; Buerger spent $43,930, with help from a $27,000 loan. Velasco won the race by 28 percentage points.

The Will-Velasco showdown will be one of the races to watch in November. Redistricting commission data shows a 15.7% Democratic lean in this district, which was a Republican stronghold when it was made up of Garfield, Moffat and Rio Blanco counties. The newly-drawn district kept Garfield but moved Rio Blanco and Moffat into House District 26, and added in Democratic-stronghold Pitkin County.

The biggest primary campaign spending on the GOP side was for three seats in Douglas County, with the winners all likely to signal an ideological shift from their predecessors.

Rep. Kurt Huffman was appointed by a vacancy committee to succeed now-Sen. Kevin Van Winkle, who was appointed to fulfill the term of Sen. Chris Holbert. Huffman spent $69,670 on his primary night win, which included a $100,000 loan.

In House District 44, currently represented by term-limited Rep. Kim Ransom, Anthony Hartsook spent $64,368, backed by a $50,000 loan; his primary opponent, Terry Dodd, spent $13,967, also taking in a personal loan of $11,263.

In House District 45, currently represented by term-limited Rep. Patrick Neville, Lisa Frizell spent $82,986, backed by a $65,000 loan; her opponent Terry jack spent $42,295, and loaned his campaign $1,000.

IEC spending also was a factor in all three DougCo races, with spending heavily favoring the winners.

The last race where spending favored the candidate who came in second was in the Centennial-based Senate District 27, where winner Tom Kim spent $38,093, compared to $45,203 spent by his primary opponent, JulieMarie Shepherd Macklin. Kim won the contest by better than 40 percentage points.

Kim will face Democratic Rep. Tom Sullivan in the November general election. The seat is one of five major targets for the GOP that hopes to flip control for the state Senate. The redistricting map shows a 4.7% Democratic lean, but the results were based on election results between 2016 and 2020 in which former President Donald Trump was considered a driver for Democratic turnout.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Biden taps 5 Coloradans to serve on national wildfire mitigation commission

The Biden administration tapped five Coloradans to serve on a commission charged with developing strategies to tackle the national wildfire crisis. Dan Gibbs, Jim Hubbard, Madelene McDonald, Scott Miller and Mike Morgan were selected to be five of the 36 non-federal members of the Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission, the departments of the Interior, Agriculture and Homeland Security announced on Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Moffat, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Mesa, CO
City
Yuma, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Choosing Big Labor over Colorado agriculture

Colorado’s family farms and ranches — forever fighting to stay afloat — apparently don’t face enough challenges to satisfy the Democrats who run our state legislature. So, last year, ruling Democrats heaped another burden on the people who provide all of us our food. They passed...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Outdoor rental gear company finds start in Colorado

Like many great ideas, Quiptu, an outdoor gear rental company, started out with a couple of friends having drinks. Quiptu, the brainchild of Josh Roche with the help of co-founder John Laughlin and Ben Kirby, the head of brand and marketing, launched last month in Colorado and Indiana. The startup is what they call the Airbnb of outdoor gear rentals.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Investigators of Judicial Department contract to appear before legislative committee on discipline

The two main investigators behind a recent report that said no contract-for-silence deal existed in the Colorado Judicial Department are expected to testify Tuesday before a legislative committee on judicial discipline. Former U.S. Attorney in Colorado Robert Troyer and former Denver Independent Monitor Nicholas Mitchell are scheduled to appear before...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Legislature#Primary Election#Election State#Gop#House#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
The Denver Gazette

Corrections department bows to criticism and rescinds new no-crime charge policy for escapes from halfway houses

The Colorado Department of Corrections has rescinded a new policy barring parole officers from seeking criminal charges for escapes from community-corrections halfway houses after law enforcement officials, prosecutors and halfway house operators criticized the policy as jeopardizing public safety. State corrections officials reversed course at the end of Wednesday and reinstituted seeking criminal charges for halfway house escapes, the same day that The Gazette contacted the department for comment on the controversy. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

NOONAN | Adams 14 and the authoritarian State Board of Ed

A clash is going on between Colorado’s State Board of Education and the idea, embedded in Colorado’s constitution, of local control of our schools. The fracas started in 2009 when then Democratic state Sen. Mike Johnston sold legislators on SB-191 on school “accountability.” The conflict will now play out in court through Adams County 14 School District v. Colorado State Board of Education.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Driver of nation's largest highway fentanyl seizure evades authorities

The driver who was stopped on Interstate 70 while headed toward the Front Range with a record haul of pure fentanyl powder eluded federal authorities and has been on the run for three weeks, according to an arrest affidavit. David Alejandro Maldonado, 26, was stopped by the Colorado State Patrol for weaving through traffic just east of the Eisenhower Tunnel on June 18. A state trooper questioned him and, with the help of a drug-sniffing dog, the trooper discovered 114 pounds of fentanyl. ...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy