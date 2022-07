In today’s Guardian newspaper, the American feminist and environmentalist Rebecca Solnit writes a personal interpretation of the instrument as a crucible of climate crisis. For the last 50 years, David Harrington, the founder and artistic director of San Francisco’s Kronos Quartet, has been playing what he calls “pretty athletic music” on a violin made in 1721. I’ve heard him play all kinds of compositions on it, from the galloping notes of Orange Blossom Special to the minimalism of Terry Riley and even the occasional bit of Bach. The instrument made by Carlo Giuseppe Testore in Milan has survived three centuries, providing music for countless audiences, and can be heard on more than 60 Kronos albums.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO