The Haunting Mystery of Gauguin’s Masterpiece – Perspective. On YouTube this week I came across this documentary about Paul Gauguin. It was part of the BBC’s Perspective series but I must have missed it. If you did too, it’s worth your time. In it, the unlikely but endlessly knowledgable Waldemar Januszczak (pronounced Valdimar Yanushak) gives insight into the world of Gauguin that we thought we already knew but don’t.

VISUAL ART ・ 9 HOURS AGO