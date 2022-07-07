ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in York, NE

York News-Times
 3 days ago

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees...

yorknewstimes.com

York News-Times

Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

July 7, 2022 Morning Forecast

Hastings Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Schneider said the Morton building is a centralized location to other buildings in the district. Cooler temperatures make their return and rain chances will get lower by the end of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

Rain helps hail-battered crops north of Lincoln

DAVEY, Neb. — "Mother Nature, she can be for you or she can be against you" That's the feeling of Jerry Minchow who lives near Davey. What a difference a couple of weeks and a nice rain can make on crops after back-to-back devastating hail storms. "Parts of the...
DAVEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Island Oasis water slides closed until further notice

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A major attraction at Island Oasis is currently closed and it’s uncertain when they’ll be up and running again. An issue with the water slides was noticed on the Fourth of July when one of the motors had shut off and they were unable to restart it, that’s according to Grand Island’s Recreation Superintendent Jeremy Bachmann.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island residents pick up pieces following overnight tornado

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A tornado swept through overnight Monday in Grand Island causing damage to four homes. Susan Schimmer’s home on the corner of Schimmer Drive and Stuhr Road being one of the victims to the storm. “It was pretty shocking,” Schimmer said. “My camper’s the worst...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

NSP Drones Flying High

According to the US Small Business Administration, there are over 4 million Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States, and Grand Island is no stranger to that growth. Cooler with a chance of rain today, but the weather will change going into the weekend. 6th generation musician Jeremy McComb coming to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
York News-Times

Wonderline: Readers ask about deadly weapons, mowing grass

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: I was wondering if the protest group on the west side of the courthouse Sunday had an assembly permit? If they did not, were they contacted and advised they needed one?. A: York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said, “Typically,...
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

Platte Valley Gun Slingers take over Heartland Shooting Park

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Platte Valley Gun Slingers have brought the Old West at the Heartland Shooting Park Friday. People of all ages and shooting skills have banded together for a weekend long of friendly shooting competition. Bandit Bell, a club member went on to say, “my husband...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
York News-Times

Albion's offensive fireworks doom York Fusion

HASTINGS - An early pitchers’ duel between Albion’s Averie Luettel and York Fusion’s 16-U’s Lauryn Mattox did not end well for the York girls in the opening round of the Class C state softball tournament in Hastings at the Bill Smith Softball Complex. York and Albion...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

First-time head coach Kelby Phillips embraces new adventure with York volleyball

YORK – At first, a coaching career wasn’t remotely on Kelby Phillips’ radar. She’d played softball during the summers from around third grade up through her graduation from Palmyra High School and was a three-sport standout for the Panthers in volleyball, basketball and track, but Phillips had eyes on a career in the medical profession.
YORK, NE
klkntv.com

Meet Gummy Bear, a puppy available at Capital Humane Society

Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) – Gummy Bear is a 3-month-old black Lab mix at Capital Humane Society who can’t wait to play in her new home. The humane society brought the puppy by the Channel 8 studio on Wednesday. The shelter said it is always in need of old...
LINCOLN, NE

