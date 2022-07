The new era for the Seattle Seahawks started in the offseason after trading away QB Russell Wilson and having their first losing season (7-10) since 2011. The new beginning starts with QB Drew Lock and TE Noah Fant, blended with their two star wideouts (DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett). The Seahawks’ defense struggled to get offenses off the field last year, leaving Seattle with many questions to answer before moving back up their division rankings. In addition, the running back position has a chance to be improved with the addition of Kenneth Walker and a late-season showing by Rashaad Penny.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO