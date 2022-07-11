ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Voter registration spiked in Kansas and Missouri after Roe reversal, ahead of primaries

By Natalie Wallington
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago
Bernice Johnson, right, votes on her paper ballot at the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Shelly Yang syang@kcstar.com

KCQ Votes: Answering questions on August primaries

The nonpartisan election guide website Vote.org recorded a huge bump in voter registrations in Kansas and Missouri on Friday, June 24, the day Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The website allows people from around the country to register to vote online, explains state and local election rules, provides key voting deadlines and more. The organization describes itself as “the largest nonpartisan voting registration and get-out-the-vote technology platform in America.”

According to Vote.org senior communications director LToya Knighten, Missouri saw a 627% increase in registrations between that day and June 17, one week before the ruling was released.

Kansas saw an even bigger jump: The site recorded a 1,038% increase in voter registrations on the 24. That means more than 10 times the number of people in Kansas registered to vote through the site than did a week earlier.

Kansans will be the first in the country to vote on abortion rights after the Supreme Court’s decision when they vote on a state constitutional amendment that would remove statewide protection of the right to abortion on Aug. 2.

Kansans will vote on abortion amendment in Aug. 2 primary election

The Kansas state constitution currently protects the right to abortion, but the upcoming Aug. 2 vote will ask voters to decide on an amendment that would get rid of those protections.

If Kansans vote yes on the ballot and the amendment passes, the legislature will be able to impose new restrictions on abortion, which could include banning the procedure.

If Kansans vote no and the amendment does not pass, the legislature would continue to be barred from passing most legislation that impedes on a woman’s access to abortion. Kansas heavily regulates abortion even with this protection in place, but amendment proponents believe many of those regulations could be struck down under the 2019 state Supreme Court ruling that found the right to an abortion.

All registered voters can participate in the vote, regardless of party affiliation. If you’re a Kansas resident and not already a registered voter or need to re-register, find more information here.

If you have any more questions about the upcoming primary in Kansas or Missouri, check out this election guide and fill out this form with your questions.

“The spike of 6/24 has been followed by 320% more registrations across the country on the Vote.org tool, and this pattern is mirrored in Kansas and Missouri,” Knighten told The Star via email.

The average number of voter registrations Vote.org records per week is around 23 in Kansas and 12 in Missouri. In the week following the Roe decision, those numbers jumped to 257 in Kansas and 165 in Missouri.

The Kansas City Election Board, which serves Kansas City voters within Jackson County, told The Star that it has seen 5,231 new voter registrations since the Supreme Court decision was handed down. But director Lauri Ealom said that it’s hard to tell whether these registrations were inspired by the abortion rights decision, since her office sees an increase in the final few weeks before every election.

July 6 was the last day to register in Missouri before the Aug. 2 primary, and the last day to register in Kansas is July 12.

“Typically in a primary election, there is an increase in registrations anyway… there’s always a big push in the last three weeks before they can’t register anymore,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s Roe vs. Wade, or is it the primary election?”

If you want more information about how to register to vote, check out this guide.

Comments / 17

Dee Miller
7d ago

blue at all levels of government, governor, attorney General, senate, congress, legislators. these are the ones in our state who are trying to control us and take our rights away. vote blue girls we are not second class citizens.

Reply
6
Jamie Kelly
7d ago

Good. Republicans will regret taking the rights of 51% of the population away. Political suicide. They live in a bubble. 70% disagree with this decision.

Reply(5)
8
1 Vet
2d ago

VOTE BLUE! get out and vote people, the republicans are trying to turn our country into a a dictatorship that they control! VOTE BLUE, before it’s to late

Reply(1)
3
Vice

An Abortion Ban Just Got Blocked in Texas

Some clinics will now resume abortions in Texas again, according to the ACLU. A state court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the enforcement of an abortion ban, making Texas at least the second state to see abortions start again after Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. In the days...
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

The high school valedictorian who took aim at Texas legislators in her speech is still fighting for women’s rights as a UT student

Paxton Smith’s 2021 valedictory speech at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas wasn’t the same speech she had previously shared with school administrators. She dropped the approved speech and made a case for women’s reproductive rights after lawmakers passed the Texas "Heartbeat Bill.” Her advocacy made news on NPR, YouTubeTV and in The Guardian. Just over a year later, the “war on (women’s) rights” she forewarned has come to a head as the U.S. Supreme Court voted Friday morning to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protection for abortion access.“It is up to the people to show up and show...
TEXAS STATE
