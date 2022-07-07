ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British PM Boris Johnson expected to announce resignation

MSNBC
 3 days ago

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

Former Press Secy. to Boris Johnson: 'He has been the biggest beast in British politics since 2016.’

Former Press Secretary to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Simon McGee joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the circumstances that paved the way for Johnson’s resignation announcement. Johnson “has dictated British politics, and you could say European politics, like no other British political figure in that time,” says McGee. “And that has all come crashing down, not by losing a general election to the opposition, but by being taken out by his own team.”July 7, 2022.
NBC News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns

Britain is facing uncertainty about its leadership, following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation. In a dramatic statement at Downing Street today he blamed his own party for forcing him out. Johnson’s integrity was questioned by a cascade of scandals where he was caught lying, making him a fatal liability as prime minister.July 7, 2022.
The Independent

Who could be in the frame to replace Boris Johnson if he resigns?

Boris Johnson has been dealt a devastating blow after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned from Cabinet within minutes of each other. Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”In an incendiary letter, Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.The resignations came as Mr Johnson was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the...
Reuters

Factbox-Now UK's Boris Johnson has quit, who could replace him?

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Who could replace Boris Johnson as Britain's prime minister? Below is a summary of those who have announced they want the job and others who could be in the frame. The race follows Johnson's announcement on Thursday he was resigning, bowing to calls from ministerial colleagues and lawmakers in his Conservative Party. read more.
The Guardian

Boris Johnson admits to private meeting with ex-KGB agent

Boris Johnson has admitted for the first time that he met ex-KGB agent Alexander Lebedev at an Italian palazzo without officials present in April 2018, when he was foreign secretary. The prime minister told MPs that he had “certainly met” Lebedev, also the former owner of the Independent, acknowledged that...
The Independent

Departures from government since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister

A total of 66 MPs have now left government positions since Boris Johnson became prime minister in 2019, 14 more than the 52 departures during the whole of Theresa May’s premiership.Here is a full list of the departures, as of 10pm on July 6 2022.All departures were resignations unless otherwise stated. The list does not include people who left during reshuffles.1. Baron Young, Government whip in the House of Lords, on August 29 2019, in protest at the decision to prorogue Parliament.2. Jo Johnson, minister of state at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, on September 5 2019,...
BBC

Boris Johnson: What does the world make of UK PM's exit?

Boris Johnson's almost three years in Downing Street have included their fair share of turbulent world events: Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Covid pandemic and, of course, Brexit to name three. So how is his resignation being seen around the world? Our correspondents give us the views from their regions:
The Independent

Rishi Sunak - live: Ex-chancellor launches leadership bid after Boris Johnson resigns

Rishi Sunak has launched his bid to become the new Tory leader after Boris Johnson announced he would be stepping down as prime minister. “Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions,” the former chancellor said as he posted a video with the hashtag #Ready4Rishi on social media.It comes just days after he resigned from the Treasury at the same time as Sajid Javid stepped down as health secretary, with both men criticising Mr Johnson’s leadership. They were soon followed by more than 50 other Tory MPs quitting their government posts.The prime minister has since stepped...
The Guardian

Tory leadership race: the contenders to replace Boris Johnson

The Conservative leadership election appears to be wide open, with candidates from almost every ideological wing of the party. With one nation Tories and fiscal conservatives, Brexiters and remainers, there will be an array of views for MPs and activists to consider. Here is a rundown of the runners and...
Vice

Photos of People Celebrating Boris Johnson's Resignation

On the day of Boris Johnson’s resignation as prime minister, dozens of people crowded on the pavement outside Downing St, London to try to catch a glimpse of, or more likely, to hurl abuse at the departing PM. Unfortunately, since Johnson actually lives at Number 10, the odds of him leaving his Lulu Lytle-wallpapered residence were slim.
