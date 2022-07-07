The Weekender: Kip Moore, Girl Singers, Music in the Gardens

May 2, 1982 – June 30, 2022. Edana Margo Reilly, age 40 of St. Cloud, died on June 30, 2022. Survived by beloved son Gabey (6), admired and loved older brother Adam Reilly, his wife, Christa and nephew Arlo, Mom and partner in crime Deb Reilly. Caring and supportive aunts & uncles; Nancy Hartkopf (Steve), Julie Nelson (Dan), Randy Schroeder (Lauri), and Lori Vierzba (Ed). Cousins; Andrea Allen (Brian) and children; Avery, Nash & Myla, Lucas Nelson (Shantell), Brett Schroeder, Katie Vierzba, Erin Vierzba (Ray), Leah Vierzba (Nick), and Neil Vierzba. Loving grandmother Marge Schroeder. Best friends; Jill H., Michelle G., April J., and Laurel C. and Edana’s father Jim Reilly (Candy). Preceded in death by her grandfather Sam Schroeder.
