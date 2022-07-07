ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weekender: Kip Moore, Girl Singers, Music in the Gardens

By Alex Svejkovsky
WJON
WJON
 3 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- After a busy 4th of July there is still lots happening around...

WJON

Barbie’s Dream House for Sale in St. Cloud

ST. Cloud -- Barbie's dream home is for sale... in St. Cloud. A new listing at Edina Realty showcases a home that has already raised quite a few eyebrows. Realtor Dolly Langer says the three bath - two bedroom home in South St. Cloud has been through two owners. Yeah,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Big Brother Debuted Last Night with Minnesota Contestant

Game shows. I've always wondered how I'd do on one of those...and I'm talking about the half hour type. I think it would be super nerve-wracking and I would probably forget everything I thought I knew just playing along at home. I'm always impressed with people who do well with cameras and the pressure of competing.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Beekeeper Convention in St. Cloud This Week

ST. CLOUD -- Both professional and hobby beekeepers gathered in St. Cloud this week. The Minnesota Honey Producers Association's annual convention wraps up Saturday at the Holiday Inn. Vice President of the MHPA Mark Sundberg says there's always lot of interest from both commercial and hobby beekeepers. I see there's...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Take a Hike and Win Prizes in Minnesota

Explore Minnesota is offering prizes for those interested in hiking in the state. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. Explore Minnesota's Hike MN Passports kicked off July 1 and goes through the end of November. Participants use a mobile passport to check in a one of the 60 featured locations each month for a chance to win prizes.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Patrick J. O’Donnell, 82, Cold Spring

Patrick J. O’Donnell died peacefully on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. He is now safely in heaven with all his loved ones who have gone before him. No services will be held per Patrick’s request. Graveside services will be held at a later date at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Cold Spring.
COLD SPRING, MN
WJON

Rox Sweep Rochester, Twins Fall to Rangers Late

The St. Cloud Rox completed a weekend sweep of Rochester, while the Twins dropped game two to the Rangers on Saturday. - The Rox put away a 6-3 win over Rochester late in the game Saturday. After taking an early 3-0 lead, St. Cloud gave up a few runs to the Honkers through the middle innings to leave it tied at 3-3. Then in the top of the eighth, the Rox ran in three to lock up the win. John Nett led St. Cloud with two runs on the day. The Rox improve to 29-8 overall and 4-0 in the second half. They will travel to Duluth (21-16) Sunday to kick off another two-game series. Pre-game coverage begins at 2:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.
ROCHESTER, MN
WJON

Edana Margo Reilly, 40, St. Cloud

May 2, 1982 – June 30, 2022. Edana Margo Reilly, age 40 of St. Cloud, died on June 30, 2022. Survived by beloved son Gabey (6), admired and loved older brother Adam Reilly, his wife, Christa and nephew Arlo, Mom and partner in crime Deb Reilly. Caring and supportive aunts & uncles; Nancy Hartkopf (Steve), Julie Nelson (Dan), Randy Schroeder (Lauri), and Lori Vierzba (Ed). Cousins; Andrea Allen (Brian) and children; Avery, Nash & Myla, Lucas Nelson (Shantell), Brett Schroeder, Katie Vierzba, Erin Vierzba (Ray), Leah Vierzba (Nick), and Neil Vierzba. Loving grandmother Marge Schroeder. Best friends; Jill H., Michelle G., April J., and Laurel C. and Edana’s father Jim Reilly (Candy). Preceded in death by her grandfather Sam Schroeder.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

What Rising Water Temperatures do to Central Minnesota Lakes

Fishing has been good in Central and Northern Minnesota. That according to Glen Schmitt of Outdoor News. Glen joined me on WJON again this week. He says water temperatures are rising by not as quickly as you might think. Schmitt says in northern Minnesota on Leech Lake last week the water temperature was still in the upper 60s. He says in Central Minnesota the temperatures are still in the low to mid 70s.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Dry Conditions Expand to More of Minnesota

UNDATED -- The abnormally dry conditions have expanded slightly to include more of the state. The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday says 17 percent of the state is now listed as abnormally dry, up from 16 percent a week ago. The dry area stretches from southern Stearns county, down into the Twin Cities metro area, and further south into the southern part of the state.
WJON

Electric Vehicles Showcased at St. Cloud Expo [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- The future of driving was on display in St. Cloud this weekend. Recharge Minnesota hosted the Recharge St. Cloud Electric Vehicle Expo at River’s Edge Convention Center on Saturday. Visitors could learn about renewable energy and zero-emissions vehicles from enthusiasts and local dealers as well as take a test drive.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Roy E. Robinson, Jr., 89, Sauk Rapids

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Roy E. Robinson, Jr., age 89, who passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. LeRoy Scheierl will officiate and entombment will be at Assumption Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Electric Vehicles Taking Over River’s Edge on Saturday

ST. CLOUD -- You'll have a chance to take a few electric vehicles for a test drive this Saturday. The Recharge St. Cloud Electric Vehicle Expo will run from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud. Electric vehicle experts will be on...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

UPDATE: Four Hurt in South St. Cloud Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- Several people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in south St. Cloud Wednesday evening. The incident happened at around 5:45 p.m. in an alley near 6th Avenue & 11th Street South. Authorities say an argument between multiple people escalated resulting in gunshots being fired. Three...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Stolen Gun in Waite Park; Vehicles Stolen in St. Cloud

Waite Park Police is reporting a stolen Glock 17 Gen 5 hand gun from Park Meadows Drive. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the gun was taken from an apartment. Mages says the serial number will be put in as stolen. She says it is always good to have record of any items that includes a serial number.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to 2020 Murder

ELK RIVER -- A St. Cloud man accused of killing a man and disposing of his body near St. Cloud Regional Airport has pleaded guilty, nearly two years later. Forty-four-year-old Ricco Tyson has pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder in the November 2020 shooting death of Tyler Ecklund. Ecklund was found outside in a vacant lot in the 1000 block of 55th Avenue Southeast on the evening of November 14th.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Raping Unconscious Woman

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to raping a woman while she was unconscious. Twenty-nine-year-old Markus Ost has pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct while the victim was physically helpless. St. Cloud Police got a call on February 8th reporting that Ost had raped a...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
