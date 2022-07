Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. Within the advertising and marketing spaces, diversity attracts increasing attention. In fact, when there are practices that negatively impact people from underrepresented backgrounds, the calls for adding “diversity” become amplified. But we can’t consider issues of representation without exploring power imbalances.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO