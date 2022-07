After recent tweaks to Mercy and Symmetra, Blizzard said it’s looking at a few other heroes to adjust before launch in the Overwatch 2 beta. According to the data that the developer is seeing from playtime in the beta, one hero from each of the game’s roles may see some changes. Whether or not the changes will come during the beta or just for the game’s launch is unknown, but the team is keeping an eye on everything.

