Smyrna, TN

Woman who could be tied to Smyrna, TN Drug Overdose WANTED by Police

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Smyrna Police Department continues to search for a woman who is wanted for questioning for her possible involvement in a drug case. Police are asking for the public's assistance...

WSMV

3 men arrested for sale of fentanyl-laced cocaine on Demonbreun St.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three men were arrested Friday night after selling fentanyl-laced cocaine in downtown Nashville. Metro Nashville Police said an undercover detective was met by Curtis Webster, 61, on Demonbreun Street at 3rd Avenue South and agreed to provide the detective with a half gram of cocaine for $60. Webster reportedly walked to the pedestrian bridge, where he interacted with Robert Johnson, 42, and Oliver Ayers, 59, before giving the cocaine to the detective. MNPD said the drugs tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Two men arrested for selling cocaine, one case involving fentanyl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men were arrested by Metro Nashville Police Department for selling cocaine, one case involving fentanyl. 48-year-old Ronnie Drinks was selling drugs to an undercover detective at Riverfront Park before his arrest. 12.2 grams of cocaine were recovered. Drinks was charged with possession with intent to sell cocaine, the sale of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked in jail on an $82,000 bond.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Two Mid State law enforcement officers remembered on 19th Anniversary of death

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Community members gathered Saturday to remember two Wilson County law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty 19 years ago. On July 9th, 2003, just after 9 a.m., Sgt. Jerry Mundy of the Mount Juliet Police Department and Deputy John Musice of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office were deploying spike strips to stop a suspect who had fled to Mount Juliet from Knoxville and was actively being pursued by police.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Man indicted this week after camera was found in girls restroom in 2021

In nearby Franklin,Tennessee, a man has just been indicted for a camera that was allegedly found in a girls restroom/changing room last year. WGNS' Ron Jordan filed this report in January of 2021... Arrested was 34-year-old Andrew Wayne Halford. Reports from deputies confirmed that Halford was taken into custody by...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Homeowner shot, trespasser at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said a homeowner was shot Friday during an attempted break-in. Officers on the scene told us the incident occurred in the 800 block of Neelys Chase Drive. One person was shot when they crossed paths with the trespasser. Officials confirmed that the victim...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man charged after recording device found in Smith County bathroom

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The sheriff’s department confirmed a man was arrested for putting a recording device in a bathroom at a cheerleading gym in Smith County and could be connected to a similar incident. Andrew Halford was charged with unlawful photographing and a criminal attempt on Thursday. Halford’s...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
WSMV

MNPD destroys 21,000+ lbs of drugs collected since 2007

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police announced Friday that the Evidence Storage Division facilitated the destruction of 21,740 pounds of illegal narcotics, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana. MNPS said the drugs had come to the department from a series of seizures spanning 15 years, from 2007-2022. The drugs...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Drunk woman drives car into East Nashville donut shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have arrested a woman after she crashed her vehicle through the front of a donut shop in East Nashville early Friday morning. According to arrest affidavit, 29-year-old Sarah Flowers drove her small SUV right through the front of East Park Donuts & Coffee just after 3:30 a.m. on Friday. Officers interviewed Flowers at the scene and she admitted to consuming “several IPA beers.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Nationwide Report

29-year-old Sarah Flowers charged with DUI after her vehicle crashed into a donut shop in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

29-year-old Sarah Flowers charged with DUI after her vehicle crashed into a donut shop in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. 29-year-old Sarah Flowers was charged with DUI after her vehicle slammed into a donut shop early Friday morning in East Nashville. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place at about 3:30 a.m. at East Park Donuts and Coffee on Main Street [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Putnam Sheriff Asking For Help In Preventing Auto Theft Crime

A recent auto theft incident has Putnam Sheriff Eddie Farris asking citizens to help prevent future cases. Farris said that all it takes is a little common sense and caution. He said making sure you don’t leave valuables in your car, locking your car doors, and other steps can go a long way in preventing incidents.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Putnam Sheriffs arrest 3 for drugs, seize a cache of marijuana, meth

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has announced that their drug investigation division and patrol deputies have arrested three individuals on drug charges on Thursday in the early morning. The Sheriff's say deputies conducted multiple stops in a saturation of high drug areas and...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Arson under investigation in the Leanna Community

Authorities are working to solve an arson that occurred earlier this month. Currently, the Rutherford County Fire Marshal's Office is seeking help from the public after the residential fire on Joe Brown Road in the Leanna Community. The fire broke out on the evening of July 3, 2022. The Fire...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

