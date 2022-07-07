ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Tennessee man dies after falling from boat on Chickamauga Lake

By Hannah Moore
 3 days ago
View of the Highway 60 bridge over Chickamauga Lake from the Bythe Ferry Public Boat Ramp. (Photo via Google Maps)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man died after he was run over by a boat on Chickamauga Lake on Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The agency said this is the 17th boating-related fatality in Tennessee this year.

Jordan Matthews, 34 years old, of Hamilton County, was boating near the Highway 60 bridge just after 1 p.m. with a woman and a child. Matthews was sitting on the railing at the bow of the pontoon boat — without a life jacket on — when he fell into the water. A TWRA spokesperson said Matthews was then run over by the boat.

Matthews received several lacerations and was unconscious when he was found. Several people in the area helped pull him back into the boat, where they tried to revive him with CPR. He was then taken to the Rhea Medical Center where he was declared dead.

TWRA Officers were assisted by the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office, Rhea County Emergency Management, and Rhea County Fire in this incident.

