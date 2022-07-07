ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gascón Recall Campaign Turns In Over 700,000 Signatures, Supporters of the DA Push Back

By David Greenwald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles, CA – Wednesday marked the deadline to turn at least 569,000 valid signatures to force the recall of Los Angeles District Attorney to be placed on the ballot. Local media has reported that the campaign has already spent over $8 million to gather 717,000 signature, which they believe will...

Comments / 20

Dawn Baker
2d ago

He needs to be recalled, he is a joke, gives criminals freedom when they should be locked up!

Reply
11
Diana M Ellis
2d ago

Gascon has been a disaster to law abiding citizens and a new best friend criminals bragging about being released early, no bail, light if any charges, and low or no sentencing.

Reply
3
Jerome Thomas
2d ago

good luck to safety for Californians. when you see an uptick in violet crimes in affluent neighborhoods like San Jose and Beverly Hills LOL!!!

Reply
2
 

