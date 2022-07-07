ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Dragon Ball Super Anime Series Reportedly Returning in 2023

By Nicolo Manaloto
epicstream.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been four years now since the end of Dragon Ball Super’s initial run on TV. But now, it looks like Dragon Ball Super anime series is set to return in 2023. While there’s no official announcement yet, reliable Dragon Ball leaker @DBSChronicles shared on Twitter that the Dragon Ball...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Focuses on The Love Hashira

Mitsuri is easily one of the most popular Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, despite fans of the Shonen franchise not seeing her truly cut loose in the anime adaptation as of yet. This might change in the upcoming third season of Demon Slayer as the Love Hashira is set to play a significant role during the Swordsmith Village Arc when the series returns next year in 2023 and one cosplayer has managed to perfectly bring to life using some spot-on cosplay.
COMICS
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Cosplay Spotlights Lucy's Taurus Makeover

Fairy Tail debuted all sorts of cool looks for Lucy Heartfilia over the course of its anime and manga runs, and one awesome cosplay has really tapped into Lucy's Taurus form! Hiro Mashima's original manga series has become one of the most notable action manga and anime franchises of all time, and although the original series came to an end some time ago, the franchise has been living on through a sequel series, new projects and more. This is because fans really can't get enough of the main characters and their various makeovers for each new arc and fight they take on.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Creator Explains Why Gohan's New Form is Unique

Dragon Ball has debuted a brand new power-up transformation for Gohan, in the latest Dragon Ball Super movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. With Dragon Ball Super Hero now out in theaters over in Japan, fans are getting to see Gohan's latest form, and the insane amount of game-changing power it brings with it. Dragon Ball Super saw Goku and Vegeta make exponential leaps in power across the series, culminating in the current respective powers of Ultra Instinct (Goku) and Ultra Ego (Vegeta). However, Gohan's new "Son Gohan Beast" form has catapulted him back to the top echelon of Dragon Ball power rankings.
COMICS
ComicBook

Anime Report Breaks Down Its Most Cosplayed Character

When it comes to cosplaying, the anime fandom is hard to beat. The community has embraced cosplay for decades at this point, and anime's hottest series are always flooded with tributes. From One Piece to Bleach and beyond, there are some series and characters you see all the time at conventions. And now, a new report has gone live detailing the Internet's most popular anime cosplay.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akira Toriyama
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Explains The Heroes' Biggest Changes

The creator of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures has spent decades weaving the story of the Joestars across alternate realities, with the latest anime adaptation, Stone Ocean, being the last time that the main series has covered the universe that started it all. While the series will give fans a very different story in both Steelball Run and JoJolion, Araki has taken the opportunity to celebrate the series as a whole with a video message to fans, explaining how his characters have changed over the years.
COMICS
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
MarketRealist

Own Any of These VHS Tapes? They May Be Worth a Fortune

Before TikTok, YouTube, and reality TV shows, people mainly relied on cable TV and VHS tapes for entertainment. While many were quick to trash or donate their old VHS tapes after new forms of technology emerged, others held onto what would one day become a token of history (and possibly a way to earn a substantial amount of money).
ENTERTAINMENT
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragon Ball Z#Super Saiyan#The Majin Buu Saga#Toei Animation
Daily Beast

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is a Grand Disappointment

Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder shows off his naked derriere, as well as lets his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) wield his mighty hammer, in Thor: Love and Thunder. Given Marvel’s trademark sexlessness, however, those risqué touches don’t change the fundamental PG-13 nature of director Taika Waititi’s second Marvel go-round, which follows in the goofy footsteps of his prior Thor: Ragnarok, albeit to lesser rewards. A rambunctious action-comedy cast in brilliant Day-Glo colors and set to the anthemic rock of Guns N’ Roses, Waititi's latest MCU effort works overtime to muster up hard-hitting humor and romantic pathos. Yet the strain shows, resulting in a wannabe-rollicking adventure that overdoses on one title element at the expense of the other.
MOVIES
SFGate

Elizabeth Olsen Refused to Watch ‘Doctor Strange 2’ After Disney Sent Her Watermarked Screener

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has earned just over $950 million at the worldwide box office, but the film’s co-lead Elizabeth Olsen still has not seen it. The actor revealed on “The Tonight Show” that a cold prevented her from watching the movie at its premiere, and then she refused to watch the watermarked screener Disney sent her as a back-up because it was just too “distracting.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Lynda Carter Jokingly Claims She Created ‘Thirst Traps’

Lynda Carter came into the limelight through her role as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in the ’70s-comic book based Wonder Woman television series. She was invited to audition in 1975 in what had become an almost futile search for a Hollywood breakthrough. In fact, she was almost returning to Arizona due to her dwindling funds when she was informed that actress Joanna Cassidy was no longer being considered for the role and that she had gotten the part of Diana Prince.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

This mysterious new Netflix crime show is so gripping and suspenseful

“We may never know what motivated the killing, but we’re not required to prove motive,” a prosecutor says in a voiceover, as the back of the defendant’s head in the new Netflix series You Don’t Know Me comes into view. She then walks through a litany of evidence to bolster the government’s case. Traces of the victim’s blood found on the defendant. Cell phone records and CCTV footage that tie him to the crime scene. It’s a devastating summation.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy