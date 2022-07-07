ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale reacts to '7-year-old temper tantrum' after being pulled from start

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER, Mass. — Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale reacted Thursday to his tantrum captured on camera after exciting a minor league rehab start with the WooSox on Wednesday night. The video, captured by a fan at Polar Park in Worcester, showed Sale taking a bat and smashing...

Fox News

Red Sox's Chris Sale goes berserk in clubhouse following rehab outing

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale had a meltdown in the clubhouse Wednesday night following a rough outing in a minor-league rehab assignment. Sale was pitching for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, an affiliate of the New York Yankees. He struck out five and walked five in 3 2/3 innings, but after walking a batter with the bases loaded, he was removed from the game.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Red Sox ace Chris Sale loses cool in Triple-A meltdown

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale unleashed his frustrations on a few locker room items following what he deemed a poor performance for the team's Triple-A affiliate. It was a terribly unpleasant start for Sale, who was hoping to excel in his final minor-league appearance before making his return to the majors for the Sox. Unfortunately for him, and the clubhouse that bore the brunt of his outburst, that didn't end up being the case.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Brayan Bello to get another MLB start with Red Sox

BOSTON -- The much-hyped MLB debut of top Red Sox pitching prospect Brayan Bello was a bit underwhelming. The 23-year-old will get another big league shot in short order, though.With Michael Wacha slowly recovering from a case of dead arm, Bello will most likely take the hill again for Boston on Monday night in Tampa Bay.Additionally, Chris Sale is likely to start for Boston in Tampa Bay the following night.Bello, the top-ranked pitcher in the Red Sox' system and the 45th-ranked prospect in all of baseball, made his first MLB start on Wednesday night at Fenway Park against the Rays. He struggled a bit, allowing four runs (all earned) on six hits and four walks over four innings, while striking out a pair of batters.That performance was a ways off from his minor league work this season, where he's gone 10-4 with a 2.33 ERA in 15 appearances across Double-A and Triple-A. But a speed bump or two was to be expected for Bello, who will get his second crack at facing big league hitters next week in St. Petersburg. 
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Yankees Score Run On Embarrassing Red Sox Error

Update: The official scoring for this play was eventually changed back to a double, so right now Trevino probably has the shortest two-bagger he'll ever hit in his life on his record. Earlier: The New York Yankees currently lead the Boston Red Sox by one run in the bottom of...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Here's when Sale, Bello will pitch next for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox fans should circle the club's upcoming series in Tampa Bay on their calendar. Veteran left-hander Chris Sale and top pitching prospect Brayan Bello likely will be in the starting rotation for the four-game set vs. the Rays. Bello is slated to make his second big-league start in Monday's series opener and Sale could make his much-anticipated return from injury on Tuesday, manager Alex Cora said.
BOSTON, MA

