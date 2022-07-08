ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, NY

Westport art auction raises money in fight against gun violence

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A Westport art auction raised money in the fight against gun violence after several deadly mass shootings across the country.

Linda Colletta has a studio in Westport, and says she was compelled to address the gun violence epidemic following the Uvalde and Buffalo mass shootings.

Colletta hosted a forum and fundraiser for a group called 'Moms Demand Action.'

Colletta says the goal of the event is to encourage productive conversation, while raising awareness and funds to prevent gun violence in the U.S.

Colletta says many people have asked to buy the sneakers she wears when she paints and even though they are sacred to her, she feels like now is the right moment.

She put up 11 pairs of her Vans sneakers that she uses as part of her painting process.

The sneakers are in plexiglass boxes and 100% of the proceeds will go to Moms Demand Action.

