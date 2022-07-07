Could Pat Cipollone be the John Dean of the Jan. 6 case?

Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone did not “contradict” the testimony of “any other” witnesses when he was interviewed Friday by members of the Jan. 6 panel, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) revealed. But Lofgren clarified to Wolf Blitzer on CNN that Cipollone also did not necessarily...
Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6. The former first lady replied “No.” Grisham shares more on New Day about how she felt about the conversation.
Two key figures from the Secret Service mentioned in the Jan. 6 committee hearing on Tuesday have already testified to investigators on the panel, but questions remain about what they have said behind closed doors.
There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
Kimberly Guilfoyle was paid to introduce her fiance, Donald Trump Jr., at the “Save America" rally on the Ellipse outside the White House that preceded the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to a member of the House committee investigating the events of that day. Guilfoyle, who worked on former...
