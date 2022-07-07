Clarksville Dollar General employee allegedly admits to embezzling thousands

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A stolen-car chase that crossed the Kentucky state line ended on US Highway 41A east of Clarksville on Saturday after deputies stopped the vehicle using spike strips. The situation began at about 9 a.m. with a vehicle being stolen off of McClardy Road in...
The ATF, FBI & Metro Nashville Police Department have joined Greenbrier police in their search for brazen gun shop bandits who drove a stolen truck through the front of the store early Thursday morning. https://bit.ly/3Inubft.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three men were arrested Friday night after selling fentanyl-laced cocaine in downtown Nashville. Metro Nashville Police said an undercover detective was met by Curtis Webster, 61, on Demonbreun Street at 3rd Avenue South and agreed to provide the detective with a half gram of cocaine for $60. Webster reportedly walked to the pedestrian bridge, where he interacted with Robert Johnson, 42, and Oliver Ayers, 59, before giving the cocaine to the detective. MNPD said the drugs tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification of a person who has set a series of fires in Waverly recently. The TBI says over the past month, a church, vacant home, old fire...
Arraignment was held in Christian District Court Friday morning for the two suspects accused in the Thursday morning shooting incident at South Elm Street and West First Street in Hopkinsville. Michael Croney and Toddarius Polk are both facing charges of attempted first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment, with Croney additionally...
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a camera found inside a girls’ changing and restroom inside a Franklin gym contained videos of 60 females, mostly minors. The camera was found in January 2021 inside the bathroom at Premier Athletics. The gym sent out an email to customers earlier this...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on June 19, 2022 a woman entered a Dollar General store and waited for another customer to go through the check-out and leave. The suspect then approached the cashier, displayed a handgun, and demanded the cashier fill her black grocery sack...
Middle Tennesseans are being warned about an ongoing scam where at least three victims (two men/one woman) were each falsely told that they had warrants for their arrest and that if they paid cash, the charges would be dismissed. The scam begins with a male caller who says he is...
Clarksville Police investigators are searching for information regarding a road rage incident on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard on Thursday that resulted in one person being shot. Shortly after 4 p.m., on Thursday, July 7, the police department received a 911 call regarding shots fired near the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Old Trenton Road, according to Scott Beaubien, the public information officer for Clarksville Police.
Todd County Attorney Jeff Traughber has been appointed by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office as a special prosecutor to investigate allegations regarding Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree’s office. Without detailing any of those allegations or potential charges, Traughber tells WHOP News he is investigating to determine whether criminal...
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are dead following a crash that occurred on Highway 431 North in Springfield early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Highway 431 North near William Woodard Road. A preliminary report states that 19-year-old Vicente Castro, of Springfield, was traveling north on Highway 431 in a BMW 330i when he was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe.
Warrants charging criminal homicide and attempted murder have been issued against three men for the May 22nd fatal shooting of Nelson Soto, 31, and the wounding of his female passenger, in Soto’s vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot on Woodland Pointe Drive. The investigation, led by Detective Timothy...
GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Middle Tennessee gun store is closing up shop for several days after a truck reportedly crashed into the front entrance. Guns and Leather posted on social media Friday morning, say the shop's Greenbrier location was broken into. The incident has forced the business to close for the weekend to make repairs.
