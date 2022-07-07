Clarksville Dollar General employee allegedly admits to embezzling thousands

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three men were arrested Friday night after selling fentanyl-laced cocaine in downtown Nashville. Metro Nashville Police said an undercover detective was met by Curtis Webster, 61, on Demonbreun Street at 3rd Avenue South and agreed to provide the detective with a half gram of cocaine for $60. Webster reportedly walked to the pedestrian bridge, where he interacted with Robert Johnson, 42, and Oliver Ayers, 59, before giving the cocaine to the detective. MNPD said the drugs tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO