CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in south Clarksville. Sometime around 3:30 p.m., Clarksville Police were called to a shooting in the area of Hickory Grove Boulevard and Sunset Drive. One person was shot and taken to Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville by ambulance, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. His status was unknown at this time.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO