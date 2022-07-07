ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Storms overnight flood St. Joseph streets, cause power outages throughout area

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Overnight storms have caused flash flooding and power outages in St. Joseph and throughout the Midland Empire. St. Joseph police...

stjosephpost.com

kq2.com

Severe weather tore through northwest Missouri Thursday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Severe weather moved through the area late last night and early this morning causing damage to a rural community. This damage was isolated to Rochester, Missouri and the surrounding area. Downed trees and branches were the majority of the damage. However, a few metal buildings and sheds...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St Joseph Driver Seriously Injured In I-29 Accident

A St Joseph driver was seriously hurt in an accident around midday on I-29. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 65 year old Randy Buckles was traveling southbound on I-29, went off the side of the roadway, into the median, and then continued into the northbound lanes of the interstate. The front bumper of his vehicle then hit a guardrail. That caused the vehicle to overturn. It also went down an embankment.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
nwestiowa.com

Another derecho rips through N'West Iowa

REGIONAL—The windstorm Tuesday, July 5, caused plenty of damage and brought down numerous branches, including the tallest tree in O’Brien County. The collapse of the 150-foot behemoth in Sutherland also took down surrounding power lines, discharging the electricity in the city of 650 for about five hours. Joel...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman dies after van travels into tree line

OSAGE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 9a.m. Thursday in Osage County. A 2001 Dodge Caravan driven by Velma J. Kissinger, 64, Ottawa, was northbound on Interstate 35 just north of the Melvern exit, according to the Osage County Sheriff's Department. The van traveled off the...
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
KCCI.com

NWS confirms tornado touched down in northern Iowa on Tuesday

EMMET COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday's derecho produced a tornado in northern Iowa, the National Weather Service in Des Moines has confirmed. The tornado touched down in Emmet County. It's rated as an EF-0. The tornado traveled 1.6 miles. Its path had a max width of 50 yards. The estimated...
EMMET COUNTY, IA
FOX2Now

Counties with the most college graduates in Missouri

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

Kansas lake upgraded to ‘hazard’ status due to algae

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an update on blue-green algae conditions for many Kansas lakes on Friday. Milford Lake Zone C in Geary and Clay County has been elevated to a ‘hazard’ advisory as of July 8. Hazardous conditions indicate that...
KANSAS STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

The barge ship Mr. Lampton moves along the Missouri River

Where's the water? What La Niña's "triple-dip" means for Big Muddy. Meteorologists and forecasters compile loads of data to project how climate events will affect the river, yet there are hundreds of seasonal and geographical influences that skew even the most confident predictions.
ENVIRONMENT
westbendnews.net

Severe Weather Strikes Area

Thunderstorms rumbled through the NE Indiana & NW Ohio area early this morning. The National Weather Service is predicting more severe weather this afternoon and evening. This is in addition to the Heat Advisory for today due to Heat Indices expected to reach above 100 degrees this afternoon. Locally, in Antwerp from a local weather spotter, over 2.5 inches of rain this morning was reported.
ANTWERP, OH
KCTV 5

Investigation underway following theft of black walnut trees from Jackson County Parks properties

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is ongoing after someone stole thousands of dollars’ worth of black walnut trees from Jackson County Parks + Rec properties. Deputies and park rangers discovered someone illegally cut down more than 50 trees from Parks property in several cities in Jackson County including Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, and Independence.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
gowatertown.net

Severe thunderstorms pound central South Dakota; softball sized hail reported

PIERRE, S.D.–A long line of severe thunderstorms known as a derecho lashed across South Dakota Tuesday. The storms started along the North Dakota/South Dakota border before intensifying in Dewey County where softball-sized hail was recorded near Parade. Extensive damage was reported four miles north of Isabel. The storms produced...
PIERRE, SD
