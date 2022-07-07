Storms overnight flood St. Joseph streets, cause power outages throughout area

A St Joseph driver was seriously hurt in an accident around midday on I-29. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 65 year old Randy Buckles was traveling southbound on I-29, went off the side of the roadway, into the median, and then continued into the northbound lanes of the interstate. The front bumper of his vehicle then hit a guardrail. That caused the vehicle to overturn. It also went down an embankment.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO