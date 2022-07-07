ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

Summer of Golf: SC Municipal is Hottest Local Spot

By Staff
sanclementetimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has...

www.sanclementetimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Red Tricycle San Diego

Our Favorite Secret Lakes & Ponds in San Diego

San Diego is known for its vacation-worthy beaches, but you don’t always have to go to the ocean to play in the water (or be forced to deal with all that sand). If you go inland and look between our hills and canyons you’ll find tons of freshwater lakes and ponds that are splash-worthy for a fun-filled day. Scroll down for our favorite in-the-know watering holes (until now that is) that tend to be less crowded and more secluded—you might even be the only ones there! Plus we’ve paired each waterway with a food hot spot nearby to grab some coffee, sandwiches or grab a box of doughnuts from one of our favorite shops for your lakeside adventures.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Xperience Opens Solita in Long Beach

Solita Tacos & Margaritas, from Cypress-based Xperience Restaurant Group, opens its newest location in Long Beach today. This is the first Solita restaurant to open under Xperience since its sale to the restaurant operator in 2019. Adding to the existing locations in Huntington Beach and Valencia, the 9,500-square-foot restaurant holds...
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Clemente, CA
Sports
City
San Clemente, CA
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Sports
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Sports
Eater

Southern California Might Be Preparing for a Big Nightlife Boom

There’s ample buzz surrounding the future of drinking at restaurants, bars, and clubs throughout California. Over the last month, legislation advanced that extends the sale of alcohol between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. in specific California cities. Also on deck is a new requirement by California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to further train workers who serve or manage cocktails, beer, and wine at a drinking establishment. The combination of these laws could spark a statewide boom for nightlife, especially in Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
orangecoast.com

Best Of Orange County 2022: Food & Drink

Head to Chaak for a Mayan-twist on an Old-Fashioned. The cocktail ($13.50) includes ingredients such as mole, mezcal, and vanilla simple syrup, as well as Gentleman Jack, angostura bitters, orange and lemon oils, and an orange peel to top it off. Pair it with one of Chaak’s popular dishes such as the Sikil P’ak, a pumpkin seed dip ($13). Tustin, 657-699-3019.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Ball#Muni#Golfing#The Sc Times
southocbeaches.com

Orange County Fair Guide For Summer 2022

Orange County Fair Guide For Summer 2022. The Orange County Fair is on select dates starting Friday July 15 2022 thru Sunday August 14 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Orange County Fair!. Orange County 2022 Fair Theme is Feel The Sunshine. The...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

32 Hedge Bloom, Irvine, Orange County, CA, 92618

Welcome home to 32 Hedge Bloom! This open and bright Plan 1, Ivy Tract at the wonderful Woodbury East neighborhood, this move-in ready, unique beauty offers dual master bedrooms, each with full-sized bathrooms. Upper level features a primary suite, a powder room, a great room, a formal dining area, and large kitchen with granite countertops. Lower-level features, another primary suite, a kitchenette, and access to the two-car attached garage. Enjoy Woodbury's resort style amenities that include 14 parks, 7 pools and spas, BBQs, gardens, outdoor fireplace, walking trails, recreation center, tennis courts, basketball courts, sand volleyball courts, picnic areas, tot lot, playground, fitness room and club house. Close to Woodbury Shopping Center, highly rated Irvine Schools, Jeffrey Open Space Trail and the 5 freeway. Hurry this home won’t last!!!
IRVINE, CA
DOPE Quick Reads

Orange County Fair Speedway Returns to Costa Mesa with Live Entertainment, Turkey Legs, and Classic Fairground Rides

A colorful fair swinging ride.Mary Lynn Strand/Adobe Stock. From July 15th, 2022, through August 14th, 2022, the Orange County Fair welcomes visitors of all ages to come out on Wednesdays through Sundays. Since there's a little something for everyone, fair-goers can enjoy a variety of food choices from Backyard BBQ Village to Kettle Corn Junction. Of course, the usual staples of live entertainment and classic fairground rides are also part of the things to do at the 2022 Orange County (OC) Fair.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
southocbeaches.com

Orange County Parks Free Concert In Irvine Thursday July 7 2022

Orange County Parks Free Summer Concerts features Yachty by Nature on Thursday July 7 2022 in Irvine California. Orange County Parks Summer Concerts 2022 offer Free Family Friendly Music at the Orange County Parks during the Summer of 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
visitnewportbeach.com

Your Six-Stop Itinerary for a SoCal Road Trip

Roll your windows down and turn the radio up—we’re going on a road trip! Southern California is home to an abundance of charming coastal communities, world-class entertainment and, of course, lots of sunshine. Let us be your guide as you travel from Newport Beach to San Diego and beyond. Here’s the perfect six-day itinerary for those craving a summer staycation!
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
ocsportszone.com

Santa Ana tries to rally but comes up short against Torrance in regional tourney

Santa Ana Pony Mustang all-stars and coaches walk toward post-game handshakes with Torrance American. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Santa Ana’s Mustang all-stars fell behind by four runs early and were unable to recover, losing to Torrance American 5-2 Friday night in the regional youth baseball tournament hosted by Irvine Pony at Hicks Canyon Park in Irvine.
SANTA ANA, CA
Long Beach Post

Local history: The rise and fall of the Naples Hotel

Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach OKs Marine Mammal Center expansion, water saving project

The Pacific Marine Mammal Center cleared a critical hurdle Wednesday after six years of planning to expand its Laguna Canyon campus and add a reclamation system that could reduce its annual water usage by at least four million gallons. After 50 years of rescuing and rehabilitating marine mammals along the...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Thai Food In Costa Mesa | 5 Outstanding Thai Restaurants In Costa Mesa CA

Located in Orange County, Costa Mesa is an excellent choice for those looking to live in an urban setting. The city is known for its pleasant climate, low crime rate, and extensive collection of outdoor murals which serve as an artistic testament to Costa Mesa’s rich history and plenty of restaurants. With over 300 days of sunshine each year, it’s easy to see why many people have flocked here worldwide, searching for paradise! Visit Costa mesa hungry, because here you will find a foodie paradise.
COSTA MESA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Golden Incident Breaks Out In Canyon Country

A Canyon Country brush fire, dubbed the Golden Incident, was quickly extinguished Saturday morning, impacting neighborhood traffic. Around 11 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders received reports of a brush fire, dubbed the Golden Incident, near Rainbow Glen and Gilbert Drives in Canyon Country, according to Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
irei.com

Distribution facility in Southern California sells for $102m

The industrial team at Crow Holdings Development has sold a new 344,360-square-foot, LEED Silver-certified last-mile, robotics-distribution facility triple-net leased in the Inland Empire community of Bloomington, Calif. The sales price was $102 million. The building site spans 17.34 acres at 18025 Slover Ave. in a sought-after, last-mile location with valuable...
BLOOMINGTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy