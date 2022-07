Clarksville Police investigators are searching for information regarding a road rage incident on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard on Thursday that resulted in one person being shot. Shortly after 4 p.m., on Thursday, July 7, the police department received a 911 call regarding shots fired near the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Old Trenton Road, according to Scott Beaubien, the public information officer for Clarksville Police.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO