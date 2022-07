Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the opinion of the writer. Bitcoin [BTC] has made a series of higher lows in the past few days. After months of selling pressure, any and every small wave of buying would not mean the beginning of a new uptrend. Yet, on shorter timeframes, traders might be able to profit from these moves upward as well. While Bitcoin bulls fought to maintain prices above $20k, Chainlink [LINK] bulls were also fighting to push the prices higher. A lower timeframe bullish break meant that LINK could rise toward the $7 and $7.4 levels in the coming days.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO