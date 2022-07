United Nations — Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. As of late Friday, the U.N. Security Council had failed to renew the cross-border aid mechanism that allows humanitarians to bring aid trucks from Turkey into opposition-controlled areas of northwest Syria. Russia vetoed a 12-month extension and the council failed to support its counterproposal. The council has until Sunday night to find a new compromise, or the operation, which serves 2.4 million Syrians each month, will be forced to close.

