Video Games

Anonymous;Code - Official Announcement Trailer

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the announcement trailer for Anonymous;Code, coming to PC via Steam, PS4, and Nintendo Switch in...

www.ign.com

NME

‘Terminator’ open-world survival game announced by Nacon

Nacon has announced that it’s developing an official Terminator survival game, and a brief first-look has been included with the reveal. Developed by Nacon Studio Milan, this will be the first survival game set in the Terminator movie universe, and it’ll include “an original story that builds on the events of the official films.”
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘God Of War: Ragnarok’ gets November 2022 release date

The highly anticipated PlayStation title God Of War: Ragnarok now has a confirmed release date, and it’s coming this year despite rumblings of a potential delay. The release date is accompanied by a new 30-second cinematic trailer titled “Father And Son”, with the game releasing November 9 for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The different versions of the game have also been revealed, with a Digital Deluxe Edition, a Collector’s Edition, and a Jötnar Edition all being available alongside the standard version of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Shangri-La Frontier Anime Releases First Poster and Trailer

Anime series such as Sword Art Online, The Rising of the Shield Hero, and Overlord take the opportunity to place their heroes into a world of video games, with these classic franchises set to be joined next year by Shangri-La Frontier. Sporting a protagonist who happens to look like Demon Slayer's Inosuke, though instead of wearing the head of a boar, our hero's head is one of a bird and is attempting to use his skills as a unique gaming enthusiast.
COMICS
#Video Game#Nintendo Switch#Steins
Gamespot

The Matrix Awakens Is Being Delisted On Xbox And PS5 After Today

Today is the final day you can claim the free The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience "game," with the title being delisted after July 8. Those who have downloaded it by that date still have access and will be able to re-download it later if they erase it at any point.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Skull and Bones Release Date Announced - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Ubisoft announced Skull and Bones release date and platforms today. Skull and Bones is based on naval combat in Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag. Skull and Bones faced numerous delays, missing its initial 2018 release window and every subsequent year after that until now. Bandai Namco has officially commemorated the efforts of Elden Ring's most legendary player, Let Me Solo Her, by sending him an actual sword and other goodies from Elden Ring. Let Me Solo Her first emerged in April to balance the universe as Malenia, Blade of Miquella emerged as Elden Ring's toughest boss, and in the end defeated her 1,000 times. Kazuki Takahashi, the Japanese artist who created the beloved manga series Yu-Gi-Oh! has died, aged 60. Narz has it all on today's Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Finally Getting Popular Xbox Console Exclusive

Those who own a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 console are soon going to finally be able to play a popular game that has been a console exclusive to Xbox for over two years at this point. In a general sense, it's never that surprising to see third-party-published games make the transition from one console to another after a long enough period of time. With this title in mention, though, some fans on PlayStation have been waiting roughly a decade for it to finally become available in their own region.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Washington Examiner

Metal Gear and Death Stranding creator misidentified as Shinzo Abe assassin

A French politician and a Greek news outlet mistakenly posted photos of video game designer Hideo Kojima, incorrectly identifying him as the assassin of Shinzo Abe. French politician Damien Rieu posted photos of Kojima, the creator of such games as Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding, on social media with a comment that translates to "the extreme left kills" regarding Abe's assassination. The tweet, which has since been deleted, originated from internet jokes that Abe's suspected assassin, Tetsuya Yamagami, resembled Kojima, according to Kotaku.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ad Infinitum - Official Gameplay Trailer

Check out the brand new gameplay trailer for Ad Infinitum, shown off at Nacon Connect 2022. Ad Infinitum is a first-person survival horror game with a focus on atmosphere and story. Experience the great war from the perspective of a german soldier. In this surreal war-torn nightmare, you must overcome pain, despair and corruption while fighting for your life and sanity. Ad Infinitum is releasing on April 20, 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Street Fighter 6: Release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Street Fighter is officially returning with Street Fighter 6, with Ryu, Chun-Li, and new and old friends taking center stage along with a whole new look for the classic fighting game’s graphics. It’s good timing, too, as the Street Fighter franchise turns 35 this year and is ready for a big comeback (Street Fighter 5 launched more than six years ago in 2016).
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

This 'Zelda: Ocarina Of Time' Unreal Engine 5 Remake Is Ridiculously Good

The iconic 1998 Nintendo 64 title, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, is to this day widely considered to be one of the best games of all time, and no, that’s not just my Nintendo bias talking. A quick peek at Metacritic’s top game releases by user score shows the title sitting pretty at the very top of the list, with a near-perfect score of 99.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Murder at Castle Nathria - Hearthstone Card Reveal!

The next Hearthstone set is hitting the game on August 2nd (August 3 in ANZ), and will add 135 new cards, not to mention an air of mystery. With a central whodunnit, complete with a character called Murloc Holmes on the case, Murder at Castle Nathria is shaping up to be a lot of fun. In addition to ten legendary “suspects” (one for each class), it introduces a new card type: locations. Location cards are played to the board and can then be activated a set number of times, with a turn off between each activation. It’s all very Cluedo-esque. Alongside this is a new keyword: infuse. Cards with infuse are powered up when a certain number of friendly minions die while they’re in hand. You can see examples of all these new additions in the gallery below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Prized Mushrooms

Prized Mushrooms are a new account item in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The points obtained from these can be used to pay for Dango or swapped for items at the Argosy. Prized Mushrooms can only be found in a Mushroom Colony at Master Rank. Prized Mushrooms: "A general term for...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Skull and Bones: 7 Things You Need To Know About Ubisoft's Pirate Game

Skull and Bones is back. Ubisoft Singapore’s pirate game that we last saw at E3 2018 has finally sailed back into view and it’s out this November. But what exactly is it? Despite how it looks, Skull and Bones is a very different game to Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag. In fact, it’s much more like Sea of Thieves than any of Ubisoft’s traditional open world games.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The 10 Best Minecraft Memes

Minecraft is a game with infinite possibilities, and that extends to limitless potential for hilarious and spicy memes. We have compiled some of the best and funniest Minecraft memes that we’ve discovered on Reddit for your viewing pleasure. Vicious Cycle Minecraft Meme. We’ve all been there. Months of endless...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Patch 6.1 Lore Easter Eggs

Final Fantasy XIV’s new content released with the 6.1 patch is filled to the brim with lore and callbacks. From the expanded main story quest, Newfound Adventure, to the Alliance raid, Myths of the Realm, there's plenty to dig into to find nuggets of lore and easter eggs. Click...
VIDEO GAMES
The Berrics Canteen

Plan B Drops Trailer For ‘Code’

Plan B is on some Da Vinci shit with the trailer for its upcoming video, Code, featuring Pat Duffy, Tommy Fynn, Aurelien Giraud, Felipe Gustavo, Trevor McClung, Kristion Jordan, and Chris Joslin. Check it out, above!. Here’s the original teaser post featuring McClung on a nasal-rific out-ledge:. Trevor McClung...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

