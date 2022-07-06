9 Republicans endorse Democrat Josh Shapiro for Pa. governor

- A federal judge Friday ruled a university professor, two teachers and a student can move forward with a challenge to a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms and workplace training. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker rejected parts of a request...
The funeral for U.S. Marine and Vietnam War veteran Gayle Seefluth was held in Wisconsin Friday. News of his passing drew crowds seeking to give him a final salute. CBS Minnesota's Jennifer Mayerle has more.
Dried blood found at a recycling plant is that of a 20-year-old who was reported missing there two months ago, a South Carolina coroner said. Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon, of Greer, was reported missing in early May from the recycling plant where his father is a supervisor. Spartanburg County Coroner...
A man named Daniel, 81, was discovered in a retention pond in western Orange County, Florida, after he was reported missing the day before without his medication, authorities said. He is now at home, recovering.
Alaska wildlife officials have killed four black bears in a campground recently reserved for people in Anchorage who are homeless after the city's largest shelter was closed. Employees from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game on Tuesday killed a sow and her two cubs and another adult bear that was acting separately, stealing food from tents inside Centennial Park, which is managed by the city, officials said.
Part of Yosemite National Park has been closed as a wildfire quintupled in size near a grove of California's famous giant sequoia trees, officials said. The fire forced park officials on Thursday to close Mariposa Grove, which has the largest sequoia grove in Yosemite and features more than 500 mature giant sequoias. The rest of the national park is open.
Comments / 0