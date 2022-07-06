9 Republicans endorse Democrat Josh Shapiro for Pa. governor

Alaska wildlife officials have killed four black bears in a campground recently reserved for people in Anchorage who are homeless after the city's largest shelter was closed. Employees from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game on Tuesday killed a sow and her two cubs and another adult bear that was acting separately, stealing food from tents inside Centennial Park, which is managed by the city, officials said.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO