A pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car on the Rohnert Park Expressway last Friday has been identified. The man, Conrad Reynolds, was 82-years-old. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety says Reynolds was not using a crosswalk. The driver, a young woman, stopped her car and cooperated with police after the collision. Investigators are working to determine if trees lining the center median of the road blocked her view of Reynolds. He started crossing the road after stepping off that median.

ROHNERT PARK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO