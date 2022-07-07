ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CA

Movies in the Park features ‘Encanto’ July 9

By Elizabeth Larson
Lake County News
 3 days ago

MIDDLETOWN, Calif. — The Middletown Area Merchants Association is once again presenting free movies in Middletown Square...

lakeconews.com

KRON4 News

Shadybrook Estate is best winery in California

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Shadybrook Estate Winery is the best winery in California, according to Yelp’s list of the best winery in every state. Founded by Alice and David Alkosser, the winery offers a variety of wines made from grapes grown with “sustainable and biodynamic farming practices” and fieldwork done by hand. The on-site winemaking facility utilizes Italian temperature controlled tanks and French oak barrels as well as a new integrated bottling line in its production process.
NAPA, CA
Lake County News

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Lake County Sheriff's Activities League are partnering to offer an... NBC fall schedule remains steady with a few new series. Only a few weeks ago, CBS was claiming a ratings victory for the 2021-2022 television season,...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

20-acre fire burns in Lower Lake Friday

LOWER LAKE, Calif. (KRON) — Cal Fire responded to a structure fire that extended into the wildland in Lower Lake on Friday. No evacuation orders or warnings are necessary, Cal Fire said. The fire was first reported on Twitter at 3:08 p.m. near Highway 29 and Main Street. It...
LOWER LAKE, CA
Lake County News

Sheriff’s Activity League, CDFW to host archery activity Aug. 6

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Lake County Sheriff's Activities League are partnering to offer an archery activity to students ages 8 years to 18 years. The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the firing range on Highlands Spring...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Phil Myers

On July 6, 2022, Phillip Edward Myers, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 81. Phil was born on October 16, 1940, in McGregor, Iowa, to Richard and Marian Myers. He graduated Marquette-McGregor High School as salutatorian in 1958. Inspired by his father’s passion for education, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Iowa State University in 1962.
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

Lady of the Lake: Shorelines sure are something special

Due to the drought our shoreline has increased into the lake where the water level once was. We want to do some work on the plants and weeds that have grown where the water has receded. What do we need to be aware of when working on our shoreline?. -Stanley...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Fun stuff you don’t want to miss in Occidental

Hello to all, and summer greetings. I am currently running up against my deadline and preparing to leave in the morning for my first backpacking trip in a couple of years. I am excited, frazzled and a bit rushed so forgive me if this column is not the finely tuned piece of community literature it normally is, ha ha. My buddy and I are heading up to the Marble Mountains in much further Northern California for 5 nights. I have fond memories of a backpacking trip to this area once before, but it was 30 plus years ago with my parents so of course none of us can quite remember exactly what trail we were on. Whether we are traversing entirely new ones or ringing bells of memory along the way, I can’t wait to revisit a beautiful piece of our great state.
OCCIDENTAL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3,000 gallons of hazardous milk mixture spilled in Petaluma River

PETALUMA, Calif. - Authorities responded to a hazardous materials spill at a Clover milk processing plant in Petaluma Friday morning. A broken pipe led to approximately 3,000 gallons of a milk mixture going down a storm drain, and eventually entering the Petaluma River. The Petaluma police, fire and public works...
PETALUMA, CA
Lake County News

Helping Paws: Bulldogs, shepherds and a hound

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has more new dogs of different breeds available this week. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of border collie, boxer, bulldog, bull terrier, German shepherd, Great Pyrenees, Labrador retriever, pit bull, poodle, shar pei, shepherd, terrier and treeing walker coonhound.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Justin Gessler Baze

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Justin Gessler Baze, age 26, went to be with Jesus on April 2, 2022. Justin was born on Sept. 27, 1995, to Harry Gessler and Rose Marie Crandell Gessler. Just before his seventh birthday he was entrusted to the care of Don Baze and Kim Costa-Baze who had the honor and pleasure of raising him and being his parents from that time forward.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Wednesday, July 6

Occurred on 45TH Ave. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred on 36TH Ave. RP STATES THAT THERE WERE A COUPLE OF SUBJS DRIVING AROUND THE AREA AND SHE BELIEVES THEY WERE UP TO NO GOOD / RP STATES THAT THEY STOLE HER TRAFFIC CONE / BLU EXPEDITION. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.947788 Lon:-122.60501. Service Class: WPH2. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

Caltrans plans major roadwork through July 14

NORTH‌‌ ‌‌COAST, ‌‌ ‌‌Calif. —‌ Caltrans‌‌ ‌‌reports‌‌ ‌‌that‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌following‌‌ ‌‌road‌‌ ‌‌projects‌‌ ‌‌will‌‌ ‌‌be‌‌ ‌‌taking‌‌ ‌‌place‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌around‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌North‌‌ ‌‌Coast‌‌ ‌‌during‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌coming‌‌ ‌‌week. ‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌
LAKE COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area climate activists target SUVs, deflate tires

VACAVILLE - Someone has been deflating SUV tires to make a point about gas consumption and climate change. It's happened to multiple drivers in Vacaville, including Quanda Ellis-Walker.The registered nurse has two boys with autism. She and her husband also coach youth sports focusing on kids with disabilities.She said between her job, her kids, the kids on her team, and taking care of an older aunt, she puts a lot of mileage on her Dodge SUV. On Tuesday morning, as she was driving to an appointment, her tire pressure sensor came on to notify her of a...
VACAVILLE, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Lake County Diamonds: Our Unique Gemstone

Dispersed across many of our fields and along roadsides are sparkling Lake County diamonds. They glitter and gleam after a nice rain shower, just begging to be picked up, collected, displayed or even faceted into jewelry. In fact, some local jewelers will facet the diamonds for you to wear. Usually clear, Lake County diamond specimens are sometimes lavender or reddish in color. These beauties, not true diamonds, are considered semi-precious stones, having a rating of 7.8 to 8 on the Moh’s Scale of Hardness. Real diamonds rate a 10. These gems played a part in Lake County history in Pomo mythology, and were used in some Indigenous burial ceremonies. Later on, the diamonds were mined for industrial purposes. The Lake County Museum says, “Lake County diamonds were called “Moon Tears” because they are supposed to be the tears the Moon shed when she fell in love with a young Pomo Chieftain, and her brother, the Sun made her go back into the sky. Lake County Diamonds were placed on burial mounds by some tribes to protect the spirits of the newly departed from evil spirits or demons, who love the darkness and when they saw the ‘moon tears’ would think the moon was shining and go away.”
LAKE COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man dressed as 'Santa Trump' convicted of attempted murder in Rohnert Park

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. - A man dressed as ‘Santa Trump’ while he shot his brother-in-law in Rohnert Park, has been convicted of attempted murder. Gerald Jacinth faces life without parole for the December 2020 shooting of his 77-year-old estranged brother-in-law, District Attorney Jill Ravitch announced Friday. Police said...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
SFGate

Swimmer run over by boat in California's Tomales Bay in critical condition

A California swimmer is in critical condition after being run over by a boat in Tomales Bay, a narrow inlet in Marin County, on July 4, officials said. First responders arrived at the scene of the incident at 3:30 p.m. and administered CPR to the man, the California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division Air Operations said in a news update on Facebook. Firefighters "successfully regained pulses" on the swimmer and he was taken by helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he was treated by a trauma team, CHP said. The boat's operator brought the injured swimmer back to shore, said Bret McTigue, a spokesperson for the Marin County Fire Department.
MARIN COUNTY, CA

Community Policy