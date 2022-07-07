ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Aside from a few showers the pattern is nice

By Jennifer Perez
WLUC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA weak front will glide through the region today. It will allow some clouds to increase along with isolated rain showers. High pressure sets in for the end of the week through...

www.uppermichiganssource.com

1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms Possible this Weekend

UNDATED -- Thunderstorms are expected this weekend and some could be severe. Saturday night could see some storms in west central Minnesota. Sunday will be the main day though with more widespread thunderstorms possible. The main threats will be high winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/8 Friday forecast

Forecast: Today we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with perhaps a couple showers out there this afternoon. Outside of that, it will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Tonight we'll see an evening shower with more showers/rain filling in overnight. As for tomorrow, we'll start off with some clouds and a little rain, then we'll see partial clearing into the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 70s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be sunny, warm and less humid. Expect highs in the low 80s. As for Monday, it will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s.
AccuWeather

Summertime heat, humidity to return in Northeast before holiday weekend

July will usher in the return of widespread heat in the northeastern U.S. with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures returning to the century mark in some cities. Residents of the Northeast have enjoyed a break from hot and humid conditions for much of the first full week of summer, but AccuWeather forecasters say that will all change as the calendar flips to July.
WWL-AMFM

A few storms for Friday and Saturday

Classic summer weather Friday and Saturday. It'll be hot and humid with a few downpours around mainly during the afternoon. High temperatures will range from 92-94 Friday and Saturday with heat index values approaching 108. Any downpours that develop will produce heavy rain, a lot of lightning. A few of the stronger storms could produce strong winds, especially on Saturday.
AccuWeather

After high heat scorches the Northwest, relief is on the way

After cooler-than-normal weather held in place in the Pacific Northwest during the spring months, the first taste of summer arrived on Friday and Saturday. While the heat has not been as intense as what was felt during the record-shattering heat last year, high temperatures over 15 degrees Fahrenheit above average have been recorded over the past couple of days. AccuWeather forecasters say the heat will continue into early week, but relief will quickly follow.
SEATTLE, WA

