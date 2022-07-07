ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeport, CA

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Saturday, June 25

By Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌Department‌ ‌
Lake County News
 3 days ago

Officer initiated activity at Jimmy's Deli, Lakeport Bl, Lakeport. Disposition: WARNING. Officer initiated activity at Library Park, Park, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. 02:08 TRAFFIC STOP 2206250009. Officer initiated activity at N MAIN/6TH, Lakeport. Disposition: WARNING. 02:15 TRAFFIC STOP 2206250011. Officer initiated activity at N MAIN/15TH, Lakeport. Disposition:...

lakeconews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Tuesday, July 5

Occurred at Ridgelake Apts on Austin Dr. Per lcso/ fireworks/ caller dc. Cellular E911 Call:. Lat:38.957578 Lon:-122.63. Service Class: WPH2. Disposition: Gone On Arrival. Occurred at Highlands Harbor Dr/Old Hwy 53. FIREWORKS. Disposition: Gone On Arrival. 01:00 EXTRA PATROL 2207050003. Occurred on 45TH Ave. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 01:34 BURGLARY...
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

Caltrans plans major roadwork through July 14

NORTH‌‌ ‌‌COAST, ‌‌ ‌‌Calif. —‌ Caltrans‌‌ ‌‌reports‌‌ ‌‌that‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌following‌‌ ‌‌road‌‌ ‌‌projects‌‌ ‌‌will‌‌ ‌‌be‌‌ ‌‌taking‌‌ ‌‌place‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌around‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌North‌‌ ‌‌Coast‌‌ ‌‌during‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌coming‌‌ ‌‌week. ‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌
LAKE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Firearms, Ammunition, Meth Found During Traffic Stop

On 07-06-2022 at approximately 1:00 A.M. a Mendocino County Deputy Sheriff was on routine patrol in Covelo, California. The Deputy saw a vehicle traveling on Foothill Boulevard and observed a vehicle code violation. The Deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The Deputy contacted a female adult who provided...
COVELO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeport, CA
Lakeport, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fairview, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Lake County News

Sheriff’s Activity League, CDFW to host archery activity Aug. 6

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Lake County Sheriff's Activities League are partnering to offer an archery activity to students ages 8 years to 18 years. The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the firing range on Highlands Spring...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

20-acre fire burns in Lower Lake Friday

LOWER LAKE, Calif. (KRON) — Cal Fire responded to a structure fire that extended into the wildland in Lower Lake on Friday. No evacuation orders or warnings are necessary, Cal Fire said. The fire was first reported on Twitter at 3:08 p.m. near Highway 29 and Main Street. It...
LOWER LAKE, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Latest suit against Ukiah police alleges civil rights violations and assault under color of law in violent 2021 arrest

UKIAH, 7/8/22 — A Ukiah man injured during a violent arrest last spring is suing the Ukiah Police Department in federal court for allegedly violating his constitutional rights and assault under color of law. Arturo Valdes was booked into the Mendocino County Jail with visible facial fractures on March 28, 2021 on suspicion of DUI — but his attorney says Valdes was at home with his family at the time of his arrest.
UKIAH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Homelessness#Txf#Agency#Fairview Wy Green#Rp
mendofever.com

Former Ukiah Police Sergeant Cops a Plea—May Only Face Two Years Probation

Kevin Murray, the former Ukiah police sergeant facing seven felonies and one misdemeanor, pled no contest to one felony and one misdemeanor at a pretrial conference late Thursday afternoon. He has not been sentenced, but he is facing anywhere between what the judge hinted would be the likely outcome of two years felony probation or the possibility of three or four years in jail. The date for his jury trial, originally set for July 18, has been vacated. Presiding Judge Ann Moorman took the bench in Courtroom H, where Judge Carly Dolan usually presides, and ordered Murray to report to a probation officer within three days. Murray has served a total of 60 days in custody, and Moorman told the court she was “not inclined to add custodial time,” indicating that she prefers the option of supervised probation.
UKIAH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3,000 gallons of hazardous milk mixture spilled in Petaluma River

PETALUMA, Calif. - Authorities responded to a hazardous materials spill at a Clover milk processing plant in Petaluma Friday morning. A broken pipe led to approximately 3,000 gallons of a milk mixture going down a storm drain, and eventually entering the Petaluma River. The Petaluma police, fire and public works...
PETALUMA, CA
mendofever.com

[UPDATE: Traumatic Injuries]Medical Rescue Underway After Bulldozer Rolls Down Hill on Flynn Creek Road

Scanner traffic beginning at 3:02 p.m. indicates ground and air ambulances have been deployed to a medical rescue on Flynn Creek Road after a bulldozer rolled down a hill. The site of the incident is near mile marker 5.5 of Flynn Creek Road near Taylor Ranch Road. The response was described as extensive and multiple units are responding to the scene in Code 3, meaning with their lights and sirens on.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
lakecountybloom.com

Lake County Diamonds: Our Unique Gemstone

Dispersed across many of our fields and along roadsides are sparkling Lake County diamonds. They glitter and gleam after a nice rain shower, just begging to be picked up, collected, displayed or even faceted into jewelry. In fact, some local jewelers will facet the diamonds for you to wear. Usually clear, Lake County diamond specimens are sometimes lavender or reddish in color. These beauties, not true diamonds, are considered semi-precious stones, having a rating of 7.8 to 8 on the Moh’s Scale of Hardness. Real diamonds rate a 10. These gems played a part in Lake County history in Pomo mythology, and were used in some Indigenous burial ceremonies. Later on, the diamonds were mined for industrial purposes. The Lake County Museum says, “Lake County diamonds were called “Moon Tears” because they are supposed to be the tears the Moon shed when she fell in love with a young Pomo Chieftain, and her brother, the Sun made her go back into the sky. Lake County Diamonds were placed on burial mounds by some tribes to protect the spirits of the newly departed from evil spirits or demons, who love the darkness and when they saw the ‘moon tears’ would think the moon was shining and go away.”
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Two-Vehicle Collision on Boonville Road

Scanner traffic beginning around 1:55 p.m. indicated a reporting party heard what sounded like a traffic collision near the 12000 block of Boonville Road (also known as State Route 253). Upon arrival, a first responder reported a two-vehicle collision involving a Jeep Cherokee and Ford F-250 had occurred which resulted...
BOONVILLE, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Is Roseland’s “NeighborWood” becoming a scary place?

“It looks like a bomb hit here!” exclaimed Doug, a longtime Roseland resident volunteering to help clean up the Roseland NeighborWood on Saturday, June 11. He and other local volunteers had responded to the city of Santa Rosa's call for helpers to come to Southwest Community Park on the southern edge of Roseland for a “community cleanup” event. Put on by the city once a month in a different park in the city; this was the first time in local memory that the city staff had come out to Roseland.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Lake County News

Lady of the Lake: Shorelines sure are something special

Due to the drought our shoreline has increased into the lake where the water level once was. We want to do some work on the plants and weeds that have grown where the water has receded. What do we need to be aware of when working on our shoreline?. -Stanley...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Glenn Perkins

On June 22, 2022, retired Lake County Sheriff’s Office Captain Glenn Perkins passed away at his home in La Verkin, Utah, at age 86. Captain Perkins was hired as a deputy sheriff around 1964. He climbed through the ranks of sergeant, lieutenant and finally captain. He attended the FBI...
LA VERKIN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy