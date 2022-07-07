AAA: What to do about trees falling on your home, car

The SOUTHERN CHARM Floor plan was exclusively designed for COOPERS CROSSING. Ideally located, just five minutes from the EAST END BRIDGE, this home sits on a lot with SCENIC VIEWS and offers ELEGANCE at every turn. When you enter this 3 bedroom, 2 bath English Cottage style home, the 11ft COFFERED CEILINGS, oversized windows, and OPEN FLOOR PLAN take your breath away. The chef’s kitchen features a LARGE CUSTOM PANTRY, cabinets with custom LIGHTING and Ceiling DETAIL, QUARTZ WATERFALL counter tops, FARMHOUSE SINK, stainless appliances, and OVERSIZED ISLAND. The luxury continues in the master suite with Barn Door, Custom Trim detail, VAULTED CEILINGS, custom tile, duel vanities and WALK-IN Closet. The first floor is complete with a large laundry and MUDROOM that makes organizing a breeze. Outside you will enjoy sitting on the COVERED PATIO! Coopers Crossing is conveniently located in the heart of Jeffersonville minutes to the East End Bridge, Hwy 62, dining, entertainment, shopping and more! Call today to schedule your private showing. Est. Completion Sept 2022.

CLARK COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO