ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, KY

AAA: What to do about trees falling on your home, car

By FOX19 Digital Staff
wymt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WXIX) - Major damage reports were coming in after severe weather including a tornado was reported in Goshen on Wednesday. AAA experts are offering tips on how to deal with any damage to homes or vehicles. “Any time there is a weather event it can take a toll...

www.wymt.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Bardstown Road getting safety measures, but neighbors say it's making nearby roads dangerous

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bardstown road is going to become a little bit safer for pedestrians thanks to an infrastructure plan that's currently going into effect. "We have seen consistently that Bardstown road is one of the most dangerous corridors for pedestrians," said Legislative aide to district 8, Megan Metcalf. "I believe that last year we had nine incidents where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. So these improvements are going to make it much more pedestrian-friendly."
LOUISVILLE, KY
point2homes.com

4108 Uhl Drive, Jeffersonville, Clark County, IN, 47130

The SOUTHERN CHARM Floor plan was exclusively designed for COOPERS CROSSING. Ideally located, just five minutes from the EAST END BRIDGE, this home sits on a lot with SCENIC VIEWS and offers ELEGANCE at every turn. When you enter this 3 bedroom, 2 bath English Cottage style home, the 11ft COFFERED CEILINGS, oversized windows, and OPEN FLOOR PLAN take your breath away. The chef’s kitchen features a LARGE CUSTOM PANTRY, cabinets with custom LIGHTING and Ceiling DETAIL, QUARTZ WATERFALL counter tops, FARMHOUSE SINK, stainless appliances, and OVERSIZED ISLAND. The luxury continues in the master suite with Barn Door, Custom Trim detail, VAULTED CEILINGS, custom tile, duel vanities and WALK-IN Closet. The first floor is complete with a large laundry and MUDROOM that makes organizing a breeze. Outside you will enjoy sitting on the COVERED PATIO! Coopers Crossing is conveniently located in the heart of Jeffersonville minutes to the East End Bridge, Hwy 62, dining, entertainment, shopping and more! Call today to schedule your private showing. Est. Completion Sept 2022.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Traffic
City
Goshen, KY
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
wdrb.com

Water park at Northeast YMCA in Lyndon closed Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular family water park in east Louisville will remain closed on Saturday. The Northeast YMCA's Calypso Cove was forced to temporarily shut down due to a water main break on Wednesday night. Crews had to shut off the water to find the source of the break to fix it.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Home Repairs#Insurance Coverage#Tree#Traffic Accident#Aaa Tips For Fallen Trees
Wave 3

Nearly one-fourth of Lebanon Junction Fire Department resigns

Your Money: Latest jobs report, Walmart food deliveries, Casual workweeks, Buying electric vehicles. Walmart will now offer direct-to-fridge food deliveries. Also, today's jobs report is expected to show a hiring slowdown. Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report. Vigil being held for...
LEBANON JUNCTION, KY
wdrb.com

U.S. 31 to close starting in mid July for bridge project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major road is closing in southern Indiana. A portion of U.S. 31 in Scott County will close on Monday, July 18. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will replace the bridge over Pigeon Roost Creek. That's between State Road 356 and the Clark County line.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
wdrb.com

Glendale's Main Street hoping for more guests, visitors this summer season

GLENDALE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summertime is typically a busy season for sales, but some in historic Glendale say business is unusually slow. "Tourism is just a little slow right now. Of course some of that is probably due to the inflationary period we're going through and gas prices," said Mike Cummins, Glendale resident and former owner of The Whistle Stop restaurant.
GLENDALE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Public schools tackle bus driver shortages with hiring incentives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School districts across Kentucky are offering incentives to tackle the school bus driver shortage. Higher pay, bonuses and paid commercial driver’s license training are among the incentives being offered. Even though the school year hasn’t started, school districts say they are hiring. What You...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Louisville renters facing increased prices, beyond what HUD deems as affordable

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's not just home buyers struggling to win what's become a major bidding war for available real estate. "We certainly did not anticipate what has happened, and how competitive it's been," said Louisville Realtor Jonathan Klunk, with Six Degrees Real Estate. "People don't have the comfort any more to put their house on the market for sale and then find something. You have to find it first."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisvlle man’s car hit by stray bullet during police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man’s car was hit and damaged by a stray bullet during a police chase on Dixie Highway. On June 28, police found a man wanted for shooting a Tennessee cop in Louisville. They chased him down Dixie Highway and opened fire on him and killed him.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy