P-22 Ain’t the Only Cat in Town

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn uncollared mountain lion lives in the eastern Santa Monica Mountains. Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife (CLAW) has released three minutes of new video footage of a mountain lion they have been following through their wildlife cameras since 2017. The City of Los Angeles is in the final stages...

