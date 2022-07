PROVIDENCE – The Department of Environmental Management Division of Marine Fisheries and the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association are warning through a press release of receiving increased reports of anglers catching smooth puffer fish in Rhode Island waters. Puffers belong to the family Tetraodontidae, which is comprised of around 120 known species. Smooth puffers have a fairly significant range in the western Atlantic Ocean from New England and Bermuda to Argentina, though it’s more common in southern waters.

