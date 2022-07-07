ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Outdoor furniture designs to help you have the most comfy summer

By Srishti Mitra
yankodesign.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince COVID-19 shook up our world, we find ourselves spending more and more time at home. However, sitting in the same old four walls of our bedroom can become quite boring, and sometimes the only fresh air we really get is when we step out into our yards. Although we shouldn’t...

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

These shelves look like abstract art of faces gazing at you and your collection

There is something both mystifying and unnerving about a beautiful shelf that seems to be staring back at you. Shelves are often used as a place to display things that are important to us, from our favorite books to photos of loved ones or memorable events. In most cases, the shelves themselves are nondescript or minimal, designed to shine the spotlight on the objects they hold rather than on themselves. Of course, there are also times when shelves are so ornate and magnificent that they almost become the center of attraction. This particular shelf design is somewhat both, holding your mementos and possessions while also standing as an art piece in itself. It could even be an instrument of thought and discussion, provoking some contemplation on what it really means to see things and how our minds can work to fill in the gaps that were never there.
VISUAL ART
yankodesign.com

These outdoor stools and table stack together like a totem pole to save space

Being able to sit outdoors with friends and family is always a great time, but the setup and cleanup can be quite a chore. Not everyone has a large enough space to accommodate both people and furniture. Having to take out chairs and tables every time you need them could also be a considerable hurdle to an enjoyable day under the sun. That is the reason why there has been a rise in interest in modular or portable furniture, especially those that can be kept outdoors. In terms of function, Totem is such a type of solution that lets you save time and space in setting up a quick outdoor gathering, but it also does it in a creative way that makes its inactive form a great outdoor decoration as well.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Flip Chair lets you have a high and low chair in one turn

Furniture that can have more than just one use or purpose is always interesting, especially for those that live in small spaces and may need to have these multipurpose things around. There are product designers who experiment with a lot of materials, configurations, and various designs to make this furniture easy to use and practical. Chairs are things that we sometimes take for granted aside from its utilitarian purpose but there are still a lot of things you can do with it in terms of design and use.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Furniture#Camping#Nationa
yankodesign.com

Modern stationery designs for modern stationery lovers

What really makes a desk stand out to me is the collection of stationery items placed on top of it (and also the manner in which they are placed). The true value and efficiency of your desk lie in the smart assortment of designs you adorn it with – these are after all the objects that are gonna help you get through your workday, and directly or indirectly affect your productivity. It’s imperative to have a collection that really lets you work easily, efficiently, and effectively. And, we’ve curated a collection of innovative and nifty stationery designs that you must own! From a pen designed to get you hooked into loving writing again to a multifunctional desk lamp that doubles up as a book holder + a magnetic clip-up board – these are the modern stationery designs you need to meet your modern stationery needs.
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

Futuristic footwear designs that are ergonomic, comfortable + a great style statement

With our hectic lives which pretty much involve us running around all day, the right footwear can make a world of difference. Shoes started off as functional designs meant to protect our feet, and yes we need to pick ones that do exactly that, BUT, they should also reflect our style statements and represent our personality and our personal fashion sense. After all, don’t they say that you can tell a lot about a man by the state of his shoes? Personally, I love a good pair of sturdy and stylish sneakers, ones that can get me through the day without giving me any shoe bites, and also match my outfits! However, I do know that this isn’t the case with everybody. People have high demands and expectations when it comes to their footwear, hence designers are unleashing all of their creative juices, leaving no stones unturned in making unique, innovative, and ergonomic shoes! From hiking shoes with adaptive protection to Nike-inspired minimal trendy sneakers– these footwear designs are as futuristic, inventive, and fashionable as they can get!
APPAREL
yankodesign.com

A miniature dishwasher conceptualized to do the dishes after small family meals

In smaller families these days we have lesser dishes to do. This is perhaps a single major benefit of living independently or with only your spouse and kids. However, if the fast-paced, workaholic lifestyle doesn’t leave you with the energy to even do a few dishes at the end of the day; it’s time to invest in a compact, desktop dishwasher to do the dirty chore for you.
TECHNOLOGY
yankodesign.com

This smart gallon bottle tracks how much water you drink, and can help you maintain hydration consistency

I keep three bottles around the house. Whenever I see them, I just go ahead and have a sip of water. It’s a strangely effective way of keeping myself hydrated… but that isn’t everyone’s story. Staying hydrated is a key to maintaining peak health and energy levels, but chances are you won’t drink water ‘until’ you feel thirsty. The Ghydion Gallon is a smart gallon water bottle that tracks your daily hydration by prompting you to drink water at regular intervals. It internally tracks how much water you’ve consumed each day, with the goal of getting you to drink a gallon of water every day. The bottle also lets you mix in powders to make protein shakes, electrolyte drinks, or infused waters, and Ghydion’s app also gives you exercise recommendations to put you on the path to a healthy life.
HEALTH & FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Country
Brazil
yankodesign.com

This futuristic lava lamp is “every kind of light you could possibly think of”

With hundreds of LEDs encased under a layer of diffusing polymer, the Moonside Lamp One is a magical light that is ambient when you want, trippy when you need it, and can even synchronize to music to turn into a disco lamp. The Lamp One can be configured to light up in a single color, in a pre-determined pattern, or you can even choose from its multiple dynamic lighting themes, going from a fireplace-inspired glow to a psychedelic lava lamp with millions of colors.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

This smart luggage concept uses technology to make check-in and boarding less stressful

We have already surrendered most of our data to our phones, and it’s time to make good use of that data even without the phone. When people lose their phones, their feelings of loss and grief are often focused more on the data they lost along with the possession. Not everything can be synced with Google or Apple accounts, and not everyone has the luxury of large cloud backups. These incidents demonstrate how much of our information is stored in our mobile devices and how we’ve become so dependent on them at every turn. We can’t always whip out our phones from our pockets or bags, though, and there might be times when having them always in our hands can be a safety hazard. Sometimes, we need immediate access to information like boarding gates and times, and this design concept argues that a luggage handle is a better tool for that than your smartphone.
CELL PHONES
yankodesign.com

MUJI Honda MS 01 electric bike is a no-nonsense urban commuter for minimalists

While one would consider retail company MUJI, and automotive giant Honda to be polar opposites – apparently, they still have a common ground. The two brands have joined forces to create an ergonomic and highly practical daily commuting electric bike that many will fancy for their daily riding needs.
BICYCLES
yankodesign.com

This eerie artistic chair is inspired by one of the gentlest creatures in the world

Minimalism remains the dominant design philosophy in many of today’s products, both physical and virtual, but it’s hardly the only way to make products. In the past years, there has been a rise in the desire for more expressive forms and displays, with artists and designers finding inspiration in maximalist schools of thought. Of course, maximalism isn’t about excess for excess’ sake, nor does it simply mean throwing anything and everything into the pot. Every line, every curve, and every detail still has a rhyme and reason, even if it isn’t immediately evident at first glance. Take, for example, this chair, whose spindly wires might evoke uncomfortable emotions but is actually inspired by a butterfly resting on a flower floating on a gently flowing river.
DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This tiny portable wearable mouse lets you universally control all your gadgets with gestures

What VANZY offers is best described as the future of Human Interface. Conventionally, we used keyboards and mice, then we used touch-sensitive displays. However, now, VANZY lets you control all your devices with mere hand gestures, sort of like Tony Stark. Designed to sit on your finger like a ring, VANZY is an Air Mouse and a motion-sensing controller that gives you advanced controls over all your devices. You could swipe or perform gestures to move slides in a presentation, increase or decrease volume while listening to music, skip the intro on Netflix shows, play games, or do a variety of other things. VANZY’s ring also works like a computer mouse or trackpad that allows you to use it as a conventional cursor controller on your laptop or tablet, sort of like a wearable mouse. You can even control elements in VR, and potentially even use the VANZY to keymap some words, making it quite literally the ultimate input device for any gadget you have… and it’s small enough to fit around your finger.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy