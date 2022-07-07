ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Sulphur Springs Vehicle Burglaries

easttexasradio.com
 3 days ago

Sulphur Springs Police are investigating at least two incidents of vehicle...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSST Radio

Man Caught Trying To Conceal Bag Of Pills In His Pants

7 Arrested This Week on Controlled Substance And Related Charges. Among the 7 men arrested this week on controlled substance and related charges was a Sulphur Springs man caught trying to conceal a bag with 86 Oxycodone pills in his pants and found to be wanted by Tarrant County authorities on a murder charge, three wanted men, and a Lone Oak man caught near a school with methamphetamine, according to arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Friday (Jul 08)

Paris Police arrested Jamie Dee Nicole Carter, 29, of Paris, at her residence at 9:33 Thursday morning on a Tarrant County, Texas, warrant charging her with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Officers booked Carter and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail. Britney Brunae Davis | Latasha Michell Thompson.
PARIS, TX
KTEN.com

Fugitive with Texoma ties on Texas 10 Most Wanted list

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A fugitive facing warrants in Grayson and Fannin counties is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list. John Robert Havener, 52, violated his parole in March after being freed on bond for a drug charge. The Texas Department of Public Safety said less than...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Sulphur Springs, TX
Crime & Safety
KSST Radio

3 Jailed This Week On Felony Warrants

At least 3 people were jailed this week in Hopkins County on non-controlled substance felony warrants. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Bobby Osornio contacted Kasey Anderson Benson at an FM 69 south residence and placed him into custody at 10:10 p.m. July 7, 2022. The 44-year-old Como man was booked into Hopkins County jail after midnight on the injury to a child, elderly or disabled person charge.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler man describes escaping deadly apartment fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -A fire destroyed apartment homes in Tyler early Friday morning. One of the residents tells their story of how they escaped. “This was scary it was terrifying like my life was at risk the other residents their life were at risk,” said Rhett Kenyon. Five tenants...
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Credit Card#Property Crime#Sulphur Springs Police#Surveillance
KETK / FOX51 News

2 dead after Tyler house fire

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed that two people died after a house fire in Tyler Friday morning. The second deceased person was the individual that was unaccounted for, said officials. Firefighters confirmed a man and woman died in the fire and the man’s body has been sent for an autopsy. […]
TYLER, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris daily crime report || July 8, 2022

Paris Police responded to 113 calls for service and arrested 6 persons on July 7, 2022. Paris Police arrested Jamie Dee Nicole Carter, 29, of Paris, at her residence at 9:33 A.M. on July 7, 2022 on a Tarrant County, Texas warrant charging her with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Carter was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
KTRE

Trinity County sheriff: 'Idiot' starting fires along road

Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization gets opinion on proposed changes to Tyler street. On Thursday evening the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization updated residents on changes to a planned extension of Waljim Street in South Tyler. The changes would remove a section of the proposed extension between South Town Drive and Thigpen Drive near Walmart and Target.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || July 7, 2022

The following individuals were arrested by the Paris Police Department. Aguilar,Kerry Rae – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED. Bailey,Jaqualin Randy – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER; ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY. McCulloch,Victor Orlando – EVADING ARREST DETENTION; MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G; TAMPER/FABRICATE...
KLTV

Tyler mother pleads guilty in driving death of child

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman pleaded guilty to the death of her four-year-old son killed when ejected from a vehicle in a 2021 wreck. Guadalupe Brito Bahena was originally charged with second-degree manslaughter but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of negligent homicide. “I’m very sorry for your...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings July 6 – July 7

Deputies on Thursday arrested James Franklin Bonner, 44, of Whitehouse, on a charge of failure to identify as a fugitive intent give false information and warrants of assault causes bodily injury family member and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bonner remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $61,500.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || July 6, 2022

RALSON, JEREMY TATE – BURGLARY OF A BUILDING; BURGLARY OF A HABITATION; ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY W. LAHMAN, CASSIDY LYNN – MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G; POSS DANGEROUS DRUG. WILSON, JAMORION LEUNTREY – AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON. SPANN, SHELIA KIM – Assault (Class C) Family...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Sulphur Springs police responded to a report of a man armed with a handgun who was choking his girlfriend and threatened to kill her. A third person reportedly witnessed the incident and 53-year-old Randy Chris Wood was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. A Cooper woman was arrested...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Texas burn ban map

The latest map from the Texas Forestry Service shows the majority of the state is under a burn ban (194 of 254 counties) until the area receives significant rainfall. Rains County joined the list on July 5 to join nearby counties Delta and Hunt surrounding Hopkins County. The Hopkins County Commissioners will discuss issuing a burn ban on Monday. Sulphur Springs has received only 16.36 inches of rain this year.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy