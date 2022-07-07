Sulphur Springs Vehicle Burglaries

POINT, Texas (KETK) — Police arrested the driver of a pickup in Rains County on Friday after they found more than 20 pounds of marijuana and a loaded firearm in the vehicle during a traffic stop. At around 10 p.m. on Friday, a police sergeant with the Point Police Department made a traffic stop on […]
7 Arrested This Week on Controlled Substance And Related Charges. Among the 7 men arrested this week on controlled substance and related charges was a Sulphur Springs man caught trying to conceal a bag with 86 Oxycodone pills in his pants and found to be wanted by Tarrant County authorities on a murder charge, three wanted men, and a Lone Oak man caught near a school with methamphetamine, according to arrest reports.
Paris Police arrested Jamie Dee Nicole Carter, 29, of Paris, at her residence at 9:33 Thursday morning on a Tarrant County, Texas, warrant charging her with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Officers booked Carter and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail. Britney Brunae Davis | Latasha Michell Thompson.
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A fugitive facing warrants in Grayson and Fannin counties is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list. John Robert Havener, 52, violated his parole in March after being freed on bond for a drug charge. The Texas Department of Public Safety said less than...
At least 3 people were jailed this week in Hopkins County on non-controlled substance felony warrants. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Bobby Osornio contacted Kasey Anderson Benson at an FM 69 south residence and placed him into custody at 10:10 p.m. July 7, 2022. The 44-year-old Como man was booked into Hopkins County jail after midnight on the injury to a child, elderly or disabled person charge.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -A fire destroyed apartment homes in Tyler early Friday morning. One of the residents tells their story of how they escaped. “This was scary it was terrifying like my life was at risk the other residents their life were at risk,” said Rhett Kenyon. Five tenants...
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The Tyler Police Department is working the scene of a major wreck at the intersection of West Gentry Parkway and Loop 323. Officers and Investigators are on scene. Multiple lanes of traffic are closed, but travel is still possible in all directions. This is an active scene...
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A former Van Zandt County sergeant has been charged for deprivation of rights and is accused of unreasonably assaulting a pretrial detainee. David Yager, who is representing himself in this case, is accused of punching a detainee “in the chest multiple times with a taser, which he activated in drive-stun mode, […]
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed that two people died after a house fire in Tyler Friday morning. The second deceased person was the individual that was unaccounted for, said officials. Firefighters confirmed a man and woman died in the fire and the man’s body has been sent for an autopsy. […]
Paris Police responded to 113 calls for service and arrested 6 persons on July 7, 2022. Paris Police arrested Jamie Dee Nicole Carter, 29, of Paris, at her residence at 9:33 A.M. on July 7, 2022 on a Tarrant County, Texas warrant charging her with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Carter was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization gets opinion on proposed changes to Tyler street. On Thursday evening the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization updated residents on changes to a planned extension of Waljim Street in South Tyler. The changes would remove a section of the proposed extension between South Town Drive and Thigpen Drive near Walmart and Target.
TYLER, Texas — The Smith County District Attorney's Office has released body camera footage of former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris and two of this deputies allegedly stealing from a Tyler resident while serving an eviction notice. Traylor-Harris was temporarily removed from office after a lawsuit hearing...
The following individuals were arrested by the Paris Police Department. Aguilar,Kerry Rae – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED. Bailey,Jaqualin Randy – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER; ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY. McCulloch,Victor Orlando – EVADING ARREST DETENTION; MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G; TAMPER/FABRICATE...
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman pleaded guilty to the death of her four-year-old son killed when ejected from a vehicle in a 2021 wreck. Guadalupe Brito Bahena was originally charged with second-degree manslaughter but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of negligent homicide. “I’m very sorry for your...
Deputies on Thursday arrested James Franklin Bonner, 44, of Whitehouse, on a charge of failure to identify as a fugitive intent give false information and warrants of assault causes bodily injury family member and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bonner remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $61,500.
RALSON, JEREMY TATE – BURGLARY OF A BUILDING; BURGLARY OF A HABITATION; ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY W. LAHMAN, CASSIDY LYNN – MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G; POSS DANGEROUS DRUG. WILSON, JAMORION LEUNTREY – AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON. SPANN, SHELIA KIM – Assault (Class C) Family...
Sulphur Springs police responded to a report of a man armed with a handgun who was choking his girlfriend and threatened to kill her. A third person reportedly witnessed the incident and 53-year-old Randy Chris Wood was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. A Cooper woman was arrested...
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused of involvement with a murder and attempted robbery has waived his right to a trial. Robert Robertson, 23, of Tyler has accepted a plea deal which includes 12 years in prison for a charge of burglary of a habitation. Prosecutors said they intend to drop the murder charge against him.
The latest map from the Texas Forestry Service shows the majority of the state is under a burn ban (194 of 254 counties) until the area receives significant rainfall. Rains County joined the list on July 5 to join nearby counties Delta and Hunt surrounding Hopkins County. The Hopkins County Commissioners will discuss issuing a burn ban on Monday. Sulphur Springs has received only 16.36 inches of rain this year.
Comments / 0