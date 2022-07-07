ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

South Dakota’s July sobriety checkpoint locations announced

gowatertown.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety has announced the list of sobriety checkpoints planned statewide for the month of July. The 15 sobriety...

www.gowatertown.net

Comments / 1

Jim Hiemstra
2d ago

I can never understand why they announce their locations. If people know where they are they’ll just go around them. Not really that difficult to do either when you literally have a road every mile in a grid pattern. They’d be better off doing them randomly and unannounced.

Reply
2
Related
KELOLAND TV

Highest-earning counties in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in South Dakota using...
POLITICS
KCAU 9 News

South Dakota archery hunting will be examined

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission wants archery seasons for hunting deer and antelope examined. The commission unanimously gave that direction Thursday. State Wildlife Director Tom Kirschenmann said his staff would present concepts to the commission in the coming months. Commission chairman Russ...
HOBBIES
KEVN

South Dakota Democrats put together slate of statewide candidates

FORT PIERRE, S.D. - Roughly 125 South Dakota Democratic delegates gathered over the weekend to pull together a slate of candidates to run for statewide offices. Ultimately, six candidates would be nominated for seven different positions on the ballot. The only race that Democrats were unable to find a candidate...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pierre, SD
City
Yankton, SD
Pierre, SD
Government
City
Brookings, SD
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

Pine Ridge man sentenced for mailing meth to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man has been sentenced in a federal case involving the distribution and sale of methamphetamine across state lines. Thomas Prado, 57, pleaded guilty to the charge of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in March. Last week, he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, 5 years supervised release, and must pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, SD
ESPN 99.1

Where is The Tallest Sculpture In South Dakota?

There are many sculptures and statues throughout South Dakota. A lot of them can actually be found in downtown Sioux Falls thanks to the world-renowned Sioux Falls SculptureWalk. One of the most well-known pieces from the walk, the Arc of Dreams, has a permanent home in Sioux Falls. It's the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Checkpoints#Sobriety#Public Transportation#Campbell
wsfltv.com

Severe weather causes sky to turn green in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The sky in one South Dakota city turned an ominous color earlier this week. On Tuesday, Sioux Falls residents saw it turn green just before severe weather moved in. The National Weather Service said a derecho swept through much of the state, with winds reaching...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active case numbers up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by two in South Dakota from the previous week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,940 people have died during the pandemic, up two from 2,938 the previous week. The deaths were two men. New deaths were reported in the following age ranges: 30-39 (1); 80+ (1). Deaths were reported in Brookings and Faulk Counties.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

2022 shows sharp increase in South Dakota weather warnings

(Pierre, SD) -- The National Weather Service is showing a sharp increase in South Dakota weather warnings in 2022. South Dakota State University state climatologist Laura Edwards posted on Twitter Thursday that the National Weather Service has posted a record number of severe thunderstorm warnings this year. The previous record was set in 2007.
PIERRE, SD
740thefan.com

ND prison walkaway captured in South Dakota

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KFGO) – An inmate who walked away from the minimum security Missouri River Correctional Center in Bismarck is back in custody. 35-year-old David Corn was located and arrested by Aberdeen police on Wednesday. He left the prison on Tuesday. Corn is serving time for drugs, fleeing a...
ABERDEEN, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KELOLAND TV

Correctional officers; fatal crash; nursing homes close

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. In 2016, KELOLAND Investigates began looking into problems in South Dakota’s prison system when correctional officers came forward after being injured or leaving the job out of frustration. The turnover among prison staff was running between 30 and 50 percent depending on the facility at the time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
drgnews.com

Potter, Sully, Hyde counties hard hit by yesterday’s deracho in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Xcel Energy says 55,000 customers lost service when a long line of severe thunderstorms rolled across South Dakota. By Wednesday morning (July 6, 2022), 90% of power lost on Tuesday has been restored by more than 600 employees and contractors working in the field. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service office says the damaging winds, hail and flash flooding that moved through the region is know as a derecho. The storms toppled trees and power lines, blocked roads and caused structural damage in Potter, Sully, and Hyde counties. There was no confirmation of a tornado.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

UPDATE: Dangerous South Dakota Escapee Apprehended

UPDATE: The Roberts County Sheriff's Office reports that Elijah Hardheart has been apprehended. Details: facebook.com/RobertsCountySheriff. An inmate who authorities have said is "considered dangerous" is on the loose in South Dakota. According to Dakota News Now, at approximately 9:30 AM on Thursday, Elijah Hardheart was able to escape from the...
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Tuesday storms bring 80+ mph winds, hail through much of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Severe weather made its way across South Dakota Tuesday afternoon. This story was updated throughout the storm with information from our team of meteorologists who were watching the weather from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD StormCenter. 5:38 p.m. CT. Flash flood warning for portions...
KELOLAND TV

What’s going on in South Dakota’s prison system?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In 2016, KELOLAND Investigates began looking into problems in South Dakota’s prison system when correctional officers came forward after being injured or leaving the job out of frustration. The turnover among prison staff was running between 30 and 50 percent depending on the facility at the time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCAU 9 News

July 5 storm damage pictures from South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with strong winds and large hail has made its way across South Dakota. Take a look at some of the pictures viewers across the state have sent to KELOLAND News:. A severe storm system with high winds, hail and rain blew through...
dakotanewsnow.com

Majority of SD in high COVID-19 community spread classification

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Department of Health, Brown County had 36 new COVID-19 cases confirmed this week. Just like a majority of counties in South Dakota, Brown County is in a high community spread classification. In the following statement to Dakota News Now, the Department...
BROWN COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy