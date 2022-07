The Yankton Fire Department says that they responded to a call this morning at 110 West 3rd St. which is Kick-Start Dance Studio in Yankton. Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles says that there are apartments above and at the back of the dance studio and that the fire originated from the kitchen area in the rear apartment on the first floor and that smoke from the apartment spread throughout to the other apartments.

YANKTON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO