The Madison County Fair will be Tuesday, July 26, to Sunday, July 31. The carnival is open nightly from 5 to 11 PM. Wednesday, July 27, is disability awareness day, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. Wednesday features poultry and dairy judging starting at 8 am. Disability Day activities begin at 11 am, followed by the carnival at 5, 4H rabbit show at 6, stock car races at 6:45, and Baywolfe performing at 8. For more, visit MadCoFair.com.

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO