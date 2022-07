SAN ANTONIO — A Heat Advisory issued Friday for parts of the San Antonio area has been extended through the weekend, and is now set to expire at 8 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Services says the advisory will be in place for the I-35 corridor, Coastal Plains and portions of the Hill Country. Hondo, Pearsall, Del Rio, New Braunfels and Pleasanton are included in the affected region.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO