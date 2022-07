Not the worst of starts to what looks like the most promising and exciting season in the history of Newcastle, this one. Newcastle launched their 2022/23 campaign on Saturday with their first pre-season game of the summer, in which the Magpies defeated Gateshead 5-1 on the former’s training ground. The game was played behind closed doors, but there were cameramen out there recording everything for Eddie Howe to analyze and for all of us to drool at what took place on the field—and of course, what indeed is ahead when official matches start coming.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 HOURS AGO