The 2022 NHL Draft starts tonight; Red Wings have the 8th pick

Cover picture for the articleTonight, the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft will play out in Montreal. Steve Yzerman finds himself with another top-10 pick (8th overall). Minnesota (via Los Angeles) Arizona (via Carolina + Montreal) Buffalo (via Florida) Edmonton. Winnipeg (via NYR) Tampa Bay. Arizona (via Colorado) Busy night ahead?. All...

CBS Boston

Five Massachusetts high school players selected in 2022 NHL Draft

BOSTON -- The 2022 NHL Draft happened in a flash, and a handful of Massachusetts high schoolers were selected. The Mass. high school picks began in the third round on Friday, at pick No. 76 overall, when the San Jose Sharks selected Michael Fisher, a defenseman out of the St. Mark's School in Southborough. A native of Westborough, Fischer turned 18 in early May.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Flurry of trades, signings expected before NHL free agency

While Julien BriseBois knows exactly how confident he is about the possibility of re-signing playoff performer Ondrej Palat and veteran defenseman Jan Rutta, he’s not saying. “Still working on that,” the two-time Stanley Cup-winning general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning said. “Too early to tell.” He’s also right that it’s too early to tell exactly what NHL free agency will look like when it begins Wednesday. Colorado, which beat Tampa Bay in the Cup Final, is looking to sign postseason standout Valeri Nichushkin among a group of potential free agents, and others such as Calgary MVP candidate Johnny Gaudreau, Pittsburgh center Evgeni Malkin and Florida trade deadline pickup Claude Giroux could all get new deals to stay rather than hitting the open market. “It’s not July 13 yet,” BriseBois said. “Those guys may all be signed by then.”
NHL
CBS Boston

Here are all of the Bruins' picks from the 2022 NHL Draft

BOSTON -- The picks were flying off the board during day two of the NHL Draft, and the Boston Bruins were as busy as can be. After sitting out of round one (due to trading the team's first-round pick to Anaheim for Hampus Lindholm), the Bruins got to work on Friday to make their picks in rounds two through seven.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bruins GM delivers strong statement on Pastrnak contract situation

Just over a month ago, a source close to David Pastrnak told The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa there's "no chance" the Bruins star remains in Boston with Don Sweeney as general manager. Sweeney has very different plans, it appears. The Bruins GM said Friday he wants to make Pastrnak a "lifelong...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bruins draft center Matthew Poitras in second round

BOSTON -- After serving as spectators during the first round of the NHL draft on Thursday night, the Boston Bruins finally got in on the action on Friday morning.With the 54th overall pick in the draft, the Bruins selected Matthew Poitras, a center from the Guelph Storm of the OHL.A 5-foot-11, 174-pound 18-year-old, the right-shot Poitras scored 21 goals and had 29 assists in 68 games played for Guelph last year. He also had 58 penalty minutes and a plus-5 rating.Poitras was the 12th overall pick in the OHL draft in 2020, after playing for the Whitby Wildcats in the...
BOSTON, MA

