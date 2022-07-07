ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Carl Sandburg College Trustees Adopt Budget for FY2023

By pwsadmin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees adopted the institution’s budget for fiscal year 2023 during its regular monthly meeting June 27 on the Main Campus in Galesburg. The new budget includes revenues and transfers of $30.4 million — up from $28 million for FY22 — and expenditures of $29.5 million...

Full Lineup of Events at the 2022 Mercer County Fair

The 169th annual Mercer County Fair gets underway Tuesday, July 12th and runs through Saturday, July 16th at the fairgrounds in Aledo. Several daily events are on tap for all ages, with the kids being the backbone of the entire county fair, says Fair Board President Rita Williams:. “The kids...
Moline mayor seeking residents’ input on new broadband provider

MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will update residents and ask for input about the new broadband provider on July 13. Rayapati will be in the Gold and Silver Room of the Moline Public Library on July 13 at 6:30 p.m. to update the residents on the current status of the city’s search for a new high-speed broadband provider.
New Healthcare Provider, Peoria Based Solvera Health, Now In Galesburg

Solvera Health is a new, Peoria based healthcare provider. They are now in Galesburg offering services at 256 South Soangetaha Road. CEO Phil Caplis and Director of Marketing Tony Johnson joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the new venture and their services.
Gloria R. Sheckler

Gloria R. Sheckler, 95, formerly of Galesburg and Gladstone, died at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Courtyard Estates of Knoxville. She was born January 11, 1927, in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of Earnest B. and Edith Maud (Carrier) Stanbary. She married Robert A. Pedigo on October 24, 1948 in Monmouth. Together they had three children, Thomas, Timothy, and Jean Pedigo. She later married Robert B. Sheckler on March 18, 1983, in Kimberling, Missouri. He preceded her in death on January 13, 2016 after nearly 33 years of marriage. With this union, she gained three step-sons, Robert, Mark, and David Sheckler.
Mary E. Murray

Mary E. Murray, Galesburg, died at 3:27 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born in Wauwatosa, WI, the daughter of Duane and Helen (Tulin) Murray, on August 4, 1957. She attended Galesburg High School, then studied at Illinois State University and Dominican University, earning her Master’s Degree in Library and Information Science. She was employed with the Alliance Library System prior to working as a District Librarian for United CUSD 304.
Former Peoria City Council candidate arrested

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A former Peoria City Council candidate was arrested Thursday on domestic battery charges. Aaron Chess Jr. ran against Denise Jackson and Denise Moore for the District 1 seat in 2021. Chess only received 14.8% of the votes in that race. As a college senior in...
Bettendorf Council Approves Agreement with Canadian Pacific

The company is waiting for approval from the federal government to merge with Kansas City Southern. City Administrator, Decker Ploehn, says the $3 million deal is a realistic compromise that'll help pay for mitigation in the future. Problems with the merger include an increase in traffic delays, noise, and lack of access to properties between the railroad tracks and the Mississippi River.
John James Kraus

John James Kraus, 69, of Galesburg, died peacefully at home on Thursday, July 7, 2022. John was born April 14, 1953 in Dubuque, Iowa the son of Joseph Henry and Christina (Wilwert) Kraus. John married Cheryl D. Campbell on May 10, 1980 in Galesburg, Illinois. John is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cheryl; two sons, Ryan Kraus of Galesburg and Eric (Taylor) Kraus of Galva; one daughter, Lindsay (Craig Klassen) Kraus of Galesburg; his two beloved grandchildren, Addyson and Bracken James Kraus; and his step-granddaughter, Addysn Klassen. John is also survived by two brothers, James Kraus of Cuba City, Wisconsin and William (Norma) Kraus of Dubuque, Iowa; and two sisters, Mary (Duane) Kruse of Dubuque, Iowa and Elaine Hildebrand of Dubuque, Iowa. Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by a sister and her husband, Jean and Larry Nauman; a brother-in-law, Tom Hildebrand; and a sister-in-law, Sue Kraus.
Scott County Dems say ‘extremists’ used ‘physical tactics’ to bully them in parade by throwing water balloons at them

The Scott County Democrats are crying foul over children throwing water balloons at them during a Fourth of July parade. “On Sunday, as the Scott County Democrats walked in the annual Bettendorf Independence Day Parade, area radicalized right extremists made a show of intimidating and bullying our members,” the Scott County Democrats wrote. “The extremists claimed it was ‘all in good fun’ — which is exactly what bullies always say.”
Downstate Illinois communities dealing with violent crime

(The Center Square) – Chicago may steal the headlines with the reports of violent crime, but there are some downstate communities dealing with a similar problem. Two more people were shot and killed in Peoria last weekend, and Decatur has set a record with nine murders so far this year, more than all of last year.
Roger Harley Stegall

Roger Harley Stegall, 90 of Galesburg and formerly of Abingdon, and former Mayor of Abingdon, passed away at 8:43 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg. He was born June 11, 1932 at Galesburg Cottage Hospital, the son of Harley C. and Eliza Marie...
Iowa’s Rhythm City Casino Hosting First Blues Night At Davenport Event Center Friday

We will be hosting the first Rhythm City Casino Blue’s Night on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Event Center. Tickets are $25 & $35 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). All ages are welcome to attend. Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.
YouthFest 2022 Will Be A Fun-Filled Day For Kids In Davenport

Attention parents of the Quad Cities! There is a fun event coming to Davenport that will be sure to entertain your kids. The Davenport Parks and Recreation Department is hosting YouthFest 2022 and there will be so much to do for the kids. The Davenport Parks and Recreation is gearing...
Martha M. Bodenhamer

Martha M. Bodenhamer, 84 of St. Augustine, passed away at 4:43 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Galesburg. She was born October 21, 1937 in Ellisville Township, the daughter of Milton F. and Alene E. (Ryan) Selph. She married James “Jim” Bodenhamer on February 21, 1958 at the Abingdon Christian Church and he preceded her in death on March 9, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Phyllis Sublett.
