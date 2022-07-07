Carl Sandburg College Trustees Adopt Budget for FY2023

John James Kraus, 69, of Galesburg, died peacefully at home on Thursday, July 7, 2022. John was born April 14, 1953 in Dubuque, Iowa the son of Joseph Henry and Christina (Wilwert) Kraus. John married Cheryl D. Campbell on May 10, 1980 in Galesburg, Illinois. John is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cheryl; two sons, Ryan Kraus of Galesburg and Eric (Taylor) Kraus of Galva; one daughter, Lindsay (Craig Klassen) Kraus of Galesburg; his two beloved grandchildren, Addyson and Bracken James Kraus; and his step-granddaughter, Addysn Klassen. John is also survived by two brothers, James Kraus of Cuba City, Wisconsin and William (Norma) Kraus of Dubuque, Iowa; and two sisters, Mary (Duane) Kruse of Dubuque, Iowa and Elaine Hildebrand of Dubuque, Iowa. Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by a sister and her husband, Jean and Larry Nauman; a brother-in-law, Tom Hildebrand; and a sister-in-law, Sue Kraus.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO