Man charged with felonies after Georgetown Township stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old in Grand Rapids on the Fourth of July has been arrested out of state, police say. The suspect was arrested in Georgia Friday morning, Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom said. The person’s name was withheld pending arraignment, which will happen after the suspect is extradited back to Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO