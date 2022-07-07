No Criminal Negligence Found in Toddler’s Drowning

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has named a suspect in the July 2 shooting deaths of two men at the Days Inn on Columbia Highway North. Warrants have been issued for the arrest of 20-year-old Hasheem Keywaun Rond Glover of Salley. He’s accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Barry Redding and 40-year-old Stephan Poole, both of Aiken. Their bodies were found in a room at the hotel after authorities got a call that shots had been fired.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO