Burke County, GA

No Criminal Negligence Found in Toddler’s Drowning

By Mary Liz Nolan
wgac.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe investigation into the death of a four-year-old Burke County boy who drowned last month while taking swimming lessons has ended. Investigators say the death of 4-year-old Israel Scott was tragic, but...

wgac.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
