No Criminal Negligence Found in Toddler’s Drowning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. Saturday, July 2nd around 3:30 p.m., an aggravated assault occurred among several inmates. Upon further investigation, deputies discovered that several inmates got into a verbal altercation that turned physical. The inmates involved had homemade shanks, which were used in the altercation. Four inmates were injured and taken for medical treatment with non-life threatening injuries.
