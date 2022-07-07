ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levy County, FL

LEVY ELECTIONS: CARDS

Cedar Key News
 3 days ago

SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS MAILS NEW VOTER CARDS AHEAD OF 2022 ELECTIONS. Tammy Jones, Supervisor of Elections for Levy County, will be mailing new voter information cards to all registered voters in Levy County. The new voter card reflects recent changes that have been...

cedarkeynews.com

Cedar Key News

LEVY ELECTIONS: POLL WORKERS

POLL WORKER ORIENTATION FOR UPCOMING GENERAL ELECTION. The Levy County Supervisor of Elections Office will hold Poll Worker Orientation on the date below. This is a mandatory orientation for anyone interested in becoming a Levy County Poll Worker for the upcoming GeneralElection. All workers have been assigned for the Primary Election on August 23. The purpose of this orientation is to provide details about requirements of being a Poll Worker. If you plan to attend the orientation, please contact our office at 352-486-5163.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Haile Plantation residents react to possible annexation

HAILE PLANTATION, Fla. (WCJB) - “I can’t see why anyone would want to be annexed into the city of Gainesville.”. Gainesville city staffers sent out a survey to residents in Haile Plantation asking them if they’d want to be a part of the City of Gainesville. In...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Levy County, FL
Government
County
Levy County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
WCJB

Gainesville single-family housing zoning in jeopardy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New affordable housing could come to Gainesville if the city commission votes to get rid of single-family zoning but some residents are opposing the measure. Commissioners Cynthia Chestnut, Desmon Duncan-Walker, and Harvey Ward are against the measure that would allow multi-family units to be built in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Letter: UF Health doctors conspired with the school district, violating Sunshine Laws, to violate state policies on masks and quarantine for students

It is time for UF Health and Shands employees to end their reign over our public school district. A number of high-profile UF doctors conspired with Alachua County Public Schools employees to form a medical advisory committee without proper public notice or transparency and later encouraged board members to break the law that prohibited forced masking in schools. These doctors continue to give the appearance of their influence by financially donating to District 5 candidate Prescott Cowles, the same person who coordinated the secret committee meetings.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala International Airport anticipates more development

The Ocala City Council approved two agenda items Tuesday, July 5, during its regularly scheduled meeting, both relating to the Ocala International Airport (OIA). Only three city council members were present for the meeting: Jim Hilty, Ire Bethea and Kristin Dreyer. The first agenda item involved a letter of intent...
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Why are so many teachers resigning? Some teachers and parents point to district’s discipline policies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Summertime in Alachua County is in full swing – summer camps, swimming pools, watermelon, and wild flowers – sweet reminders of the innocence and joy summer brings to children everywhere as they relax and unwind before transitioning into a new school year. For Alachua County Public Schools, however, summertime has brought with it an urgency to fill over 130 job openings (as of June 23); 79 of those are teacher positions. The 2021-22 school year concluded with 68 resignations – 66 teachers and two administrators. This turnover rate highlights an important question: why are so many teachers leaving the Alachua County public school system? While there is no single reason that accounts for all the resignations, some parents and teachers point at rising incidents of disruptive and sometimes violent behavior, with a lack of appropriate discipline as a significant motivating factor.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

OMG there is a Turnpike in my back yard!

To those residents who signed a petition for a sound barrier to be built due to the Turnpike noise:. 1. THE TURNPIKE WAS THERE WHEN YOU BOUGHT YOUR HOME/PROPERTY!!. 2. Did you not hear the noise from the Turnpike while viewing your prospective purchase?. Now you are requesting that The...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

A dozen derelict boats are being removed from Withlacoochee River

YANKEETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - “I wanted them to be recognized for all their hard work.”. Levy County commissioners are saying their staff deserved the credit for finding the boats for the derelict vessel removal program. District 1, Commissioner John Meeks, says he is disappointed after the county’s original proposal...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gadsden County man arrested on drug charges in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Akil Walden, 35, on State Road 93 at mile marker 378 on Thursday. Deputies originally pulled over the man from the town of Havana for window tinting violations. They searched his vehicle and found nine grams of weed and nearly...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Marion County deputies looking for missing, endangered woman from Ocala

OCALA, Fla, - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing and endangered 63-year-old woman from Ocala. Deborah Gutierrez reportedly left her home at 3645 SW 151st Court and was last seen in the southwest area of Marion County. Gutierrez is driving a 2022 Honda SUV with a Florida license plate of ZJ68C according to deputies.
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Jail Booking Log, July 6

The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Miller Construction launching construction on warehouse in Ocala Airport Logistics Park

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Miller Construction Company will start construction in early June on a speculative warehouse at Airport Logistics Park in Ocala for Boyd+Mox Industrial Development. The 100,090-sq. ft. space is currently designed as a single, open shell.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Mr. Meyer needs to face reality about Turnpike noise

I can understand Mr. Meyer’s frustration. Unfortunately, he bought the problem on himself when he elected to purchase the home knowing it’s proximity to the Turnpike. If he had spent a little more time on the property prior to purchasing it he would have heard the noise level and had the opportunity to make a decision to purchase a home further away from the Turnpike and its noise.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Cross City woman arrested for possession of meth

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Cross City police officers arrested a woman for drug possession during a special operation. 32-year-old Kimberly Downing, a town resident, was arrested Friday for meth possession after being pulled over during a traffic stop. Between Cross City Police Department, Dixie County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway...
CROSS CITY, FL
Cedar Key News

TROUBLE IN CEDAR KEY 2022 JULY

He was always ready for conversation starting most with whoever was nearby. He at first had a trailer, an old car and an aluminum boat. It wasn’t long before he had a collection of old cars and boats, most of them broken down, here and there on his property. When the neighbors made enough noise he’d clean it up a bit. But only then.
CEDAR KEY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Circle K employee arrested for allegedly stealing over $1,000 from cash register over a month

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Desmond Lawrence, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with stealing $1,171 from the Circle K at 7404 NE Waldo Road, where he was a clerk. A store manager reported to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office that Lawrence had been repeatedly taking money from the cash register while conducting “no sale” transactions. The manager reportedly provided documentation of 29 of these transactions between June 9 and July 7, 2022, and during that period the register was short a total of $1,171.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

Community Policy