WASTE PRO PICK-UPS

POLL WORKER ORIENTATION FOR UPCOMING GENERAL ELECTION. The Levy County Supervisor of Elections Office will hold Poll Worker Orientation on the date below. This is a mandatory orientation for anyone interested in becoming a Levy County Poll Worker for the upcoming GeneralElection. All workers have been assigned for the Primary Election on August 23. The purpose of this orientation is to provide details about requirements of being a Poll Worker. If you plan to attend the orientation, please contact our office at 352-486-5163.
Cedar Keys Audubon is busily occupied this summer organizing its speaker series for the upcoming season. Program Director Boyd Kimball has produced the following tentative schedule. All six programs will:. occur at the Cedar Key Community Center,. on the fourth Monday of the month,. begin at 5 pm,. and will...
He was always ready for conversation starting most with whoever was nearby. He at first had a trailer, an old car and an aluminum boat. It wasn’t long before he had a collection of old cars and boats, most of them broken down, here and there on his property. When the neighbors made enough noise he’d clean it up a bit. But only then.
On the Tuesday, July 5th, the children at the city of Cedar Key's Summer Youth Program were given a small block of ice, some salt, and liquid watercolors in primary colors. The results were learning a little science and art, making a little mess, having some fun and colorful ice sculptures.
Long time Cedar Key resident and Cedar Key Beacon columnist Susan Engle Roquemore has compiled her writings into two wonderfully and cleverly titled books:. Water Under the Number 4 Bridge: A Memoir of the Beacon Years (1988-1993) These books are currently sold at:. the Cedar Key Chamber of Commerce Welcome...
Comments / 0