Kentwood, MI

Person in custody after woman shot in Kentwood

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENTWOOD (WOOD-AM) - Police in Kentwood say a person has been...

Fox17

Authorities release photos of 2nd suspect in EGR home invasion

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Public safety officials have released photos of the second suspect connected to Thursday’s home invasion in East Grand Rapids. The alleged break-in took place on Cambridge Boulevard in the morning. We’re told one suspect was taken into custody but the other suspect eluded officers.
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Suspect in GR shooting death of teen arrested outside Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a teen in Grand Rapids on the Fourth of July. The victim was previously identified as 16-year-old Ja’Juan Webb, who the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says was killed while riding his bicycle.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Shooting in SE Grand Rapids leaves one injured

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department says a woman was shot and injured near the intersection of Burton Street and East Beltline early Wednesday morning. Authorities say it happened a little before 2 a.m., with the woman being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It’s unknown...
WDIO-TV

A mother charged with the death of her child

MUSKEGON, Mich. - A prosecutor says a western Michigan woman charged with the murder and child abuse of her malnourished 15-year-old son subjected him to ice baths that contributed to his death. Forty-three-year-old Shanda Vander Ark of Norton Shores was arraigned Friday on open murder and first-degree child abuse charges in the death of Timothy Ferguson.
NORTON SHORES, MI

