Person in custody after woman shot in Kentwood

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — One woman has been hospitalized following a two-car crash in Olive Township Saturday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 4:09 p.m. on US 31 at Port Sheldon Road. A 22-year-old female from Spring Lake was driving north in a Ford...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man was critically injured in a shooting in Northeast Grand Rapids and a stray bullet struck a nearby home, breaking a picture window. The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 8 along Plymouth Avenue at Matilda Street. Grand Rapids police said one man was...
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Public safety officials have released photos of the second suspect connected to Thursday’s home invasion in East Grand Rapids. The alleged break-in took place on Cambridge Boulevard in the morning. We’re told one suspect was taken into custody but the other suspect eluded officers.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor's Office is charging 17-year-old Arthur Darelle-Jamal Williams with assault with intent to murder after police say he fired at a Grand Rapids police cruiser on patrol at the end of June. GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom says the officer fired back at...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently on the scene of a shooting that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the shooting took place on Matilda Street NE and Plymouth Avenue NE. Streets surrounding the area have been blocked off while police continue their investigation.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a teen in Grand Rapids on the Fourth of July. The victim was previously identified as 16-year-old Ja’Juan Webb, who the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says was killed while riding his bicycle.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A suspect in the July 4 shooting death of 16-year-old boy in Northeast Grand Rapids has been apprehended out-of-state, police said. Grand Rapids police on Friday, July 8 said the person was in police custody in another state. Police did not release the state or the person’s name.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A Norton Shores woman has been arrested for murder in the death of a teen who appeared “extremely malnourished,” according to police. The teen’s body was discovered around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at a home in the 4000 block of Marshall Road in Norton Shores, according to a press release from the Norton Shores Police Department.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 17-year-old has been charged as an adult in connection to a June incident where gunfire was exchanged with a Grand Rapids police officer. Arthur Darelle-Jamal Williams, 17, is facing multiple charges, including assault with intent to murder, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and two counts of felony firearm.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department says a woman was shot and injured near the intersection of Burton Street and East Beltline early Wednesday morning. Authorities say it happened a little before 2 a.m., with the woman being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It’s unknown...
MUSKEGON, Mich. - A prosecutor says a western Michigan woman charged with the murder and child abuse of her malnourished 15-year-old son subjected him to ice baths that contributed to his death. Forty-three-year-old Shanda Vander Ark of Norton Shores was arraigned Friday on open murder and first-degree child abuse charges in the death of Timothy Ferguson.
