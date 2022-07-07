ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees' Joey Gallo: Homers in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Gallo went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Wednesday's victory over the Pirates. Gallo's solo blast came in...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Baseball Insiders: Mets in on Trey Mancini, Jacob deGrom-Braves fit and more trade buzz

Robert Murray and Mark Carman touched on a Mets trade target, some interest between the Braves and Jacob deGrom and more. The Baseball Insiders Podcast returned this week after a restful holiday weekend for both Mark Carman and Robert Murray. With the trade deadline now less than a month away, you can be sure that potential trades and possible deadline deal dominated the conversation.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Mets reportedly hoping Jacob deGrom can make two MLB starts before trade deadline

So much has been made over the past week about the long-term future of New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom that some casual fans may have forgotten he hasn't pitched in a meaningful MLB game since July 7, 2021. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner missed the second half of last season because of lingering elbow problems and has been sidelined throughout the 2022 campaign due to a stress reaction in the scapula of his pitching shoulder.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits in fourth inning

Marte was removed from Saturday's game against the Marlins in the bottom of the fourth inning due to an apparent injury, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Marte was examined by a trainer early in Saturday's matchup and was ultimately replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss additional time remains to be seen.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Crushes three hits, homer

Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs and three RBI in a 13-1 win against the Royals on Saturday. Ramirez was the driving force behind Cleveland's resounding victory with an RBI single in the first inning, two-run homer in the second and double in the fourth. The 29-year-old had been struggling through his first seven games of July with a .160/.222/.280 line and the long ball was his first since June 10. Through 79 games, Ramirez is slashing .291/.372/.585 with 17 homers, 12 stolen bases, 50 runs and 66 RBI.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Better but not good enough

Manoah (9-4) took the loss Saturday against the Mariners. He allowed two runs on three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in 7.1 innings. Manoah's four walks matched a season high -- he hadn't issued that many free passes since April 11. He also gave up a homer for the fourth straight start, and it was a two-run blast to Carlos Santana, which saddled Manoah with his second straight loss. The right-hander showed improvement from his recent form, but he's still allowed 16 runs (14 earned) over his last 32 innings. For the season, he has a 2.34 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 97:25 K:BB through 107.2 innings in 17 starts. He's projected for a favorable home start against the Royals next week, giving him a chance to end the first half strong.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Slugs three-run homer

Sheets went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Tigers. Sheets took Garrett Hill yard in the first inning to record his sixth homer of the season. He has been a regular in the White Sox's lineup since June 23, maintaining a .320 average with two home runs, 11 RBI and five runs scored in 15 games. Despite that decent stretch, Sheets has only a .322 wOBA across 205 plate appearances for the season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Traded to Tampa Bay

Bethancourt was traded from the Athletics to the Rays on Saturday in exchange for Cal Stevenson and Christian Fernandez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. It's been quite the year for Bethancourt, who returned to the majors for the first time since 2017 and performed well enough to catch the eye of an organization famous for spotting talent. Bethancourt was a light-hitting catcher for the early part of his career, hitting .222/.252/.316 in 161 games from 2013 to 2017, but he's posted a nearly average 99 wRC+ (the product of a .249/.298/.385 slash line) this season while making the majority of his starts at first base. Catcher is likely where the Rays see Bethancourt fitting in, as Mike Zunino remains out with a shoulder injury. His bat should play better there, and there's reason to believe he'll keep up his solid performance despite his lack of a track record, as his 14.0 percent barrel rate this season is quite strong.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Carted off field

Profar suffered an apparent head injury and was carted off the field in Thursday's game against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Profar was involved in a collision with teammate CJ Abrams, which resulted in Profar getting kneed in the head. Profar tried to walk off the field under his own power but collapsed. Though there is no official diagnosis, Profar could be in line for an extended absence.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Launches homer Friday

Hoerner went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers. Hoerner hadn't homered since June 24, but he ended that two-week drought with a fifth-inning solo shot off Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. In his last 18 games, Hoerner has gone 26-for-68 (.382) with two long balls, eight RBI, 10 runs scored and a stolen base. The hot hitting has earned him a near-everyday role at shortstop, and he's now batting .300/.337/.420 with five homers, 25 RBI, 25 runs scored and seven steals through 258 plate appearances.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Allows four runs in no-decision

Gallen gave up four runs on six hits, three walks and a hit batter with seven strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Friday. Gallen hasn't recorded a decision in his last five starts. He was a little generous with baserunners Friday, as the three walks matched a season high. The 26-year-old faded in the fifth inning, walking in a run and plunking C.J. Cron with the bases loaded to allow the Rockies to tie the score at 4-4. The inefficient start increased Gallen's ERA to 3.62 with a 1.09 WHIP and 84:26 K:BB across 87 innings in 16 starts. He'll look to get back on track next week in San Francisco.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Not expected to require IL stint

Cron (wrist) isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list after leaving Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Cron was hit in the wrist by a pitch Friday but underwent X-rays that came back negative. His hand was wrapped after the game, but he's already pushing to play Saturday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Even if Cron is held out Saturday, he doesn't appear to be in line for a significant absence.
DENVER, CO
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Removed again for PR

Marte went 1-for-2 with two walks and was removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies. It's been three weeks since Marte first suffered a hamstring injury, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to play it safe. This was the second consecutive game he was removed for a pinch runner in the late innings. Marte has not played the field since returning from the injury.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS DFW

Semien 4 RBIs, Seager HR power Rangers past Twins 9-7

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Marcus Semien hit a tiebreaking RBI triple in the eighth inning after earlier being part of back-to-back homers with Corey Seager for the first time, and the Texas Rangers beat the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins 9-7 on Saturday.Semien's three-run homer in the fourth tied the game at 6, and Seager followed with a go-ahead shot that chased Twins starter Devin Smeltzer. That was two innings after a three-run homer by Kole Calhoun, another offseason addition for the Rangers.It was the sixth time this season Texas had back-to-back homers, but the first for the middle infielders the...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Could resume BP after check-in

Tatis will have another discussion this week with the doctor who performed surgery on his left wrist during the offseason, and he could subsequently gain clearance to start taking batting practice without restrictions, Shaun O'Neill of MLB.com reports. Tatis has been fielding grounders and shagging balls in the outfield for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' George Springer: Accounts for lone run Saturday

Springer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Mariners. Springer's sixth-inning blast off former teammate Robbie Ray accounted for all of the Blue Jays' run production and their lone extra-base hit Saturday. The outfielder has gone 2-for-9 with a homer and a double in two games since receiving a two-game breather to work out of a slump. He still hasn't posted a multi-hit effort in nearly a month -- his last was on June 13, and he's gone 11-for-74 (.149) in 20 games since. Springer's slash line is at .247/.330/.477 with 16 homers, 39 RBI, 48 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 324 plate appearances.
MLB

