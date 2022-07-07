ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson has ‘always been manifestly unfit’ for office of prime minister says Sturgeon

By Laurene Rey-Millet
Nicola Sturgeon said Boris Johnson has always been in her view “manifestly unfit for the office of prime minister ” after Mr. Johnson agreed with the 1922 Committee to step down from his position today (7 July).

The first minister of Scotland added: “Boris Johnson, even before the last few days, was not leading an effective or properly functioning government.”

The Tory leader is expected to remain in post until a new leader is put in place at the party’s annual conference in October, a No 10 source said.

